Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's Lavish Italian Honeymoon Following £1.5M Star-Studded Wedding

Pop star Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner are enjoying a luxury honeymoon in Italy after their £1.5 million wedding in Palermo, attended by celebrities like Elton John. The couple stayed at the iconic San Domenico Palace in Taormina, the filming location for HBO's The White Lotus, and later dined in Tropea.

Newlyweds Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have been enjoying a sunshine honeymoon in Italy following their lavish £1.5 million wedding. The couple was spotted at the luxury San Domenico Palace hotel in Taormina , Sicily, earlier this week and later seen walking hand in hand through the picturesque town.

This iconic clifftop hotel, famously featured as the primary setting for the second season of HBO's hit series The White Lotus, offers breathtaking views of Mount Etna and the Ionian Sea. Their stay at the Four Seasons-managed property, where suites can exceed €4,000 per night, coincided with the launch of the hotel's summer book club, which highlighted selections from Dua's Service 95 reading list-a nod to the couple's shared love of literature, also reflected by a bookshelf display at their wedding.

The wedding celebrations, held in Palermo over the weekend, were a star-studded three-day affair attended by A-list celebrities such as Elton John, Mark Ronson, and Charli XCX. The ceremony took place at the 18th-century Palazzo Valguarnera Gangi, where Elton John performed "Your Song" just an hour after arriving via private jet.

Dua Lipa, who wore two custom white gowns by Donatella Versace-one adorned with diamonds for the ceremony and another for the evening party-carried a bouquet of lily of the valley. Reports indicate that Callum Turner, frequently tipped as the next James Bond, was serenaded by Elton John as they exchanged vows under a gazebo. Following the wedding, the couple embarked on their honeymoon, first in Taormina and later in Tropea, a southern Italian coastal town.

In Tropea, they dined at Il Convivio, a restaurant favored by celebrities like Russell Crowe. Restaurant staff described the pair as discreet, accompanied by two bodyguards, and politely acknowledging fans as they left. They enjoyed regional specialties, including pasta with 'nduja, a local spicy sausage. Throughout their travels, the couple maintained a low profile despite public sightings and online posts from diners.

The San Domenico Palace, with a history of hosting luminaries like Oscar Wilde, provided a luxurious and culturally rich backdrop for the initial leg of their honeymoon, blending cinematic fame, literary interests, and Sicilian heritage





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Dua Lipa Callum Turner Honeymoon Wedding Italy San Domenico Palace The White Lotus Elton John Palermo Taormina Tropea

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