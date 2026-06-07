Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's Lavish Sicilian Wedding Culminates in Spectacular Fireworks Display

Pop star Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner hosted a £1.5 million wedding celebration at Villa Valguarnera in Sicily, featuring a performance by Elton John, traditional Albanian elements, and an elaborate fireworks finale.

International pop sensation Dua Lipa and acclaimed actor Callum Turner celebrated their union with an opulent wedding ceremony in Sicily , following a civil ceremony in London.

The main event took place at the historic 18th-century Villa Valguarnera in Bagheria, near Palermo, and was attended by approximately 200 guests. The celebration, estimated to cost around £1.5 million, featured a spectacular ten-minute fireworks display that concluded the night at around 6am. The venue was transformed with lavish decorations, including peonies, hyacinths, and photo booths embroidered with 'Dua&Callum'.

Guests arrived to find their seats adorned with white silk ribbons and were provided with custom white and red fans embroidered with cupid hearts and the initials 'D&C', as well as handkerchiefs bearing the phrase 'Stay mad with me forever' to help cope with the 30-degree Celsius heat. The ceremony itself was a symbolic reaffirmation of their vows, held in a gazebo within a semi-circle of chairs, as the couple had already legally married at Marylebone Town Hall six days prior.

The bride made a dramatic entrance along a 650-foot drive lined with bougainvillea trees. Musical performances were a highlight, most notably a private jet arrival by Sir Elton John, who performed 'Your Song' during the ceremony. Security was exceptionally tight, with a double ring of security, police roadblocks, and protocols that required staff to hand over their mobile phones, with cameras and microphones covered by stickers, for the entire duration of the event.

Two drones were also reportedly intercepted by security. The celebration included nods to the couple's heritage, with Albanian music and dancing performed by a local community group, enthusiastically enjoyed by Dua Lipa's parents. Culinary delights were prepared by Michelin-recognized chef Tony Lo Coco, featuring Sicilian specialties such as Anelletti alla Norma, panelle, and crocché, followed by traditional cannoli and cassata for dessert. A cocktail reception preceded a three-course dinner in the villa's halls.

The night culminated in a midnight toast with Blanc de Blanc champagne and a breathtaking fireworks show, watched by locals who pulled over to cheer and shout the traditional Italian blessing 'Vivi gli sposi'. The party continued with dancing and desserts until the early morning hours





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Dua Lipa Callum Turner Wedding Sicily Villa Valguarnera Elton John Fireworks Celebration Donatella Versace

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