Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's Lavish Wedding in Italy's Sicily

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are set to tie the knot in a high-profile wedding in Italy's Sicily, with a galaxy of A-list stars expected to attend. The couple has booked an entire floor of suites at the luxurious Villa Igiea hotel and will exchange vows at the 17th-Century Villa Valguarnera.

Dua Lipa , the 'Vacanza Queen,' is set to marry movie star Callum Turner in a lavish wedding in Italy 's Sicily . The ceremony, taking place in Palermo's capital, is expected to be attended by a galaxy of A-list stars, including Sir Elton John and Mark Ronson .

Dua, 30, has revealed that she and Turner, 36, fell in love with their wedding location during a visit to the Italian island on holiday. The couple has booked an entire floor of suites at the luxurious Villa Igiea hotel overlooking the Tyrrhenian Sea. The ceremony is expected to take place at the 17th-Century Villa Valguarnera, perhaps the most sumptuous of the villas in Bagheria, an idyllic town ten miles away from the capital.

In advance of the wedding, Dua is believed to have travelled to Italy to meet Donatella to finalise the details of the dress she is designing for the singer to wear on her big day. A source close to the wedding said: 'This is going to be the coolest wedding, and so glam. Both Dua and Callum have been so excited and have been really involved with the planning. They want it to be epic.

' On Friday, the Grammy winner was spotted in Rome as the countdown began for her nuptials. Sources said Sir Elton, who Dua collaborated with on the 2021 song Cold Heart, could be among those set to perform for the wedding party. Dua has previously spoken of how happy she is in her relationship with Turner, telling Harper's Bazaar last year: 'I'm happier than ever, so it feels like I'm doing a disservice by not talking about it.

When you're a public figure, anything that's very personal is very vulnerable. It's not like I don't want to share it. I love love. It is a beautiful thing.

It's really inspiring. You find yourself intensely falling all the time, in the best way possible.

' Turner was asked about his hopes for his relationship with the singer late last year. He sweetly responded: 'Just to be together forever.

' The couple first sparked rumours that they were dating when they were spotted at the after-party for the Apple TV series Masters of the Air in January 2024. Dua later revealed she first met Fantastic Beasts star Turner at London's fashionable River Cafe restaurant. She was previously linked to French film director Romain Gavras, while Turner once dated The Crown actress Vanessa Kirby, who played Princess Margaret in the Netflix drama





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Dua Lipa Callum Turner Wedding Italy Sicily A-List Stars Elton John Mark Ronson Donatella Versace

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