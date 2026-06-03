Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's Wedding Preparations Get Underway in Sicily

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's wedding preparations have well and truly got underway as event furniture was pictured arriving at their venue in Sicily on Wednesday. The popstar, 30, and actor, 36, held their legal wedding ceremony at London's Old Marylebone Town Hall ahead of their three-day Sicily extravaganza later this week.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner 's wedding preparations have well and truly got underway as event furniture was pictured arriving at their venue in Sicily on Wednesday.

The popstar, 30, and actor, 36, held their legal wedding ceremony at London's Old Marylebone Town Hall ahead of their three-day Sicily extravaganza later this week. Having exchanged vows they are now legally wed ahead of their big party in Sicily's capital Palermo, which is set to last from Thursday to Saturday.

Insiders have been hailing the couple's second nuptials as the 'showbiz wedding of the year', calling it Sicily's most high-profile marriage since Al Pacino's Michael Corleone wed Apollonia Vitelli in 1972 classic The Godfather. No expense has been spared for the big day, with the pair said to have booked an entire floor of suites at the luxurious Villa Igiea hotel overlooking the Tyrrhenian Sea.

The ceremony itself will take place at the 17th-century Villa Valguarnera, perhaps the most sumptuous of the villas in Bagheria, an idyllic town ten miles away from the capital. And ahead of the big soiree, road restrictions around the Villa Valguanera, which will host a Saturday evening party, kicked in at midnight and will be in place until Monday.

The baroque 18th Century villa - once used as a Mafia stronghold - has been ringed by security wearing black T-shirts and carrying walkie talkies. Several vans were parked at the entrance to the villa in the suburb of Bagheria a few minutes from Palermo and workers were seen unloading furniture. One told the Daily Mail: 'I can't tell you anything.

It's for a private function - a wedding but you know who I am talking about, you don't need to be a detective.

' Several blacked-out luxury events vans were also parked next to the entrance gates on the villa and an organiser carrying a clipboard wandered up and down talking loudly into her handset. No parking signs were also in evidence, and the restrictions were taken out by Milan based events planners Fasten Seat Belt with a receptionist at their offices refusing to reveal any details.

The stunning 18th Century Palazzo Gangi - which is privately owned - will be the centre of the party on Saturday, with its spectacular Galleria degli Specchi (Hall of Mirrors) providing the perfect setting. Three hundred family and friends will be attending the three-day shindig which begins on Thursday with private jet slots booked up at Palermo's airport and a fleet of blacked out limos to ferry guests to various villas and hotels.

Sir Elton John, Mark Ronson and Charli XCX are among the music stars billed to attend, with Donatella Versace and Simon Porte Jacquemus from the fashion world. In advance of the wedding, Dua is believed to have travelled to Italy to meet Donatella to finalise the details of the dress she is designing for the singer to wear on her big day.

Because of her longtime friendship with the designer, friends are convinced that Dua will wear a custom Atelier Versace gown





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Dua Lipa Callum Turner Wedding Sicily Villa Igiea Villa Valguarnera Palazzo Gangi Donatella Versace Atelier Versace

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's Idyllic Wedding Plans RevealedDua Lipa and Callum Turner are set to tie the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in Sicily, with the couple's loved ones and celebrity friends in attendance. The couple, who met in 2019, have been planning their big day for months, with insiders revealing that they have spared no expense in making it a truly unforgettable experience.

Read more »

Dua Lipa Marries Callum Turner in London: Hat Tribute to Mother-in-Law Steals the ShowDua Lipa and Callum Turner tied the knot in a small civil ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall, with the pop star wearing a custom Schiaparelli suit and a hat designed by Stephen Jones as a tribute to her new mother-in-law, Rosemary. The couple will celebrate with a lavish Sicilian wedding this weekend.

Read more »

Sicily to Close Iconic Squares for Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's High‑Profile Wedding CelebrationPop star Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner will host a three‑day wedding extravaganza in Sicily, prompting the closure of Palermo's Piazza Santa Anna and Piazza Croce dei Vespri. The event, featuring celebrity guests and a custom Versace gown, has sparked both excitement and local controversy.

Read more »

Dua Lipa set to 'shut down Sicily' for second lavish weddingMore stunning wedding pics to come!

Read more »