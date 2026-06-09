After a lavish three‑day wedding that drew police cordons and local backlash, pop star Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner are negotiating a sizeable contribution to Palermo, aiming to support cultural, sports and social projects as a gesture of appreciation for the city.

Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner are said to be negotiating a substantial contribution to Palermo after the city's residents voiced strong opposition to their three‑day, £1.5 million wedding.

The glamorous event, which unfolded over a weekend in the historic Villa Valguarnera in Bagheria, began with a cocktail reception at Palazzo Valguarnera Gangi and quickly escalated into a high‑security spectacle. Thousands of police officers formed a ring of steel around the venues, closing off central squares and restricting access to public areas. Residents expressed their displeasure through graffiti and posters proclaiming that Palermo's streets belong to everyone and are not for rent.

In response, the mayor, Roberto Lagalla, confirmed that the newlyweds have shown a willingness to make a gesture of appreciation that aligns with the city's cultural, sporting and social priorities. He explained that a dialogue has been opened between the municipal working groups and the couple's representatives to ensure any donation would be genuinely useful to the community.

While the representatives for Dua Lipa and Callum Turner declined further comment, reports suggest that the pop star might consider a literary‑themed gift, whereas the actor could focus on a sports‑related initiative. The proposed contribution is intended to signal respect for the heritage of Palermo after the controversy surrounding the wedding's impact on local life.

The wedding itself was a blend of opulence and celebrity, featuring a performance by Sir Elton John, who arrived by private jet and played his hit Your Song on piano despite visual impairment. Designer Donatella Versace supplied two white gowns for the singer, one studded with diamonds for the ceremony and another simpler dress for the evening celebration.

Security measures were extreme: a double ring of steel surrounded the villa, roadblocks were staffed by officers with clipboards, and staff were required to surrender mobile phones, which were sealed in plastic bags for the duration of the event. Guests were treated to desserts, dancing and nods to Lipa's Albanian heritage, including traditional music and dance performed by a local Albanian community.

Although the ceremony held no legal weight - the couple had already married at the Marylebone registry office - it provided a symbolic moment for roughly 150 family members and friends gathered in a semi‑circle of chairs before a gazebo on the estate's grounds. Villa Valguarnera, an 18th‑century baroque residence, has a colorful past that includes a brief period in the 1980s when it was controlled by the local mafia, which even attempted to convert it into a casino and famously stole a statue of Cyclops by helicopter.

Today it is owned by Princess Vittoria Alliata Di Villafranca, who has defended the property against political and criminal incursions. The recent wedding sparked a debate about the use of public spaces for private extravagance, prompting locals to display slogans such as Our square is not your living room and Palermo is not for the rich.

As discussions continue, the promised gift could become a tangible acknowledgment of the city's cultural legacy and a step toward restoring goodwill between the famous couple and the people of Palermo





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