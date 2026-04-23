Dua Lipa and Callum Turner to Wed in Palermo: 'Wedding of the Year' Planned

Pop sensation Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner are reportedly set to marry in Palermo, Italy, in September. Preparations are underway for a star-studded event, with reports indicating a lavish celebration planned between September 5th and 7th.

Pop superstar Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner are preparing to celebrate their marriage in a lavish ceremony anticipated to take place in Palermo , Italy , this September.

Reports from Italian news outlets, including Giornale di Sicilia and La Repubblica, indicate extensive preparations are underway for what is being dubbed 'The wedding of the year'. A dedicated wedding planner has reportedly been working diligently in Palermo for several weeks, finalizing arrangements for the event scheduled between September 5th and 7th. The expected guest list promises a star-studded affair, with numerous private jets anticipated to transport celebrities to the Italian city.

Dua Lipa, 30, and Callum Turner, 36, publicly confirmed their engagement in June of the previous year, sharing their excitement about building a future together. In a heartfelt interview with British Vogue, Dua described the decision to commit to a lifetime with Callum as a profoundly special feeling, emphasizing the desire to grow old together and maintain a lifelong friendship. The couple, first linked romantically in January 2024, reportedly became engaged over the Christmas holiday in 2024.

Since then, Dua has been frequently seen sporting a stunning diamond engagement ring, which she has affectionately described as something she is 'obsessed' with, noting it’s reassuring to know her future husband understands her so well. The couple has navigated busy schedules, with Dua completing her world tour and Callum focused on his acting commitments, but are now turning their attention to the wedding details.

While the wedding planning hasn't been Dua's primary focus amidst her demanding professional life, she has begun to contemplate the details, particularly her wedding dress. She admitted to never having previously envisioned her wedding day or the kind of bride she would be, but now finds herself excitedly considering the possibilities. Beyond the wedding, Dua has also expressed her desire to start a family in the future, acknowledging the challenges of balancing motherhood with her successful music career.

She openly discussed the complexities of finding the 'right time' to have children, considering the demands of touring and maintaining her professional commitments. Despite these considerations, the couple appears deeply committed to their relationship and excited about the prospect of building a life together. Representatives for Dua Lipa have been contacted for comment, but have not yet responded. The upcoming nuptials are generating significant buzz, promising a glamorous and unforgettable event in the picturesque setting of Palermo





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