Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Wed in Sicilian Extravaganza Amid Tight Security

Pop star Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner are celebrating their marriage with a three-day, £1 million wedding event in Sicily, following a legal ceremony in London. The main ceremony takes place at the historic Villa Valguarnera, a former Mafia hideaway featured in The White Lotus, with heightened security and local festivities drawing crowds.

After a legal ceremony in London, global pop superstar Dua Lipa and British actor Callum Turner are celebrating their multi-day wedding extravaganza in Sicily , Italy.

The main event is scheduled for Saturday at the historic Villa Valguarnera in Bagheria, near Palermo. The couple and their guests arrived on Wednesday for the three-day, £1 million celebration, which began with a lavish welcome party on Friday night at the Palazzo Valguarnera Gangi. Security has been exceptionally tight, with a 'ring of steel' including metal barriers, a no-drone zone, and road closures around the villa, famous for its appearance in the HBO series The White Lotus.

The 18th-century baroque residence, once briefly controlled by the Mafia, was rented for approximately €100,000. For Saturday's ceremony, the entrance was adorned with stunning purple flowers, and the party is expected to be held in the gardens in front of the villa's double colonnade. Catering is being handled by local chef Tony Lo Coco of restaurant I Pupi, who confirmed the menu will be traditional Sicilian.

A high-profile guest list is anticipated, including singers Charli XCX and Mark Ronson, actress Grace Gummer, and fashion designer Donatella Versace, who is rumored to have created Lipa's custom wedding gown. The festivities have already drawn local attention, with some residents expressing excitement about the international spotlight on Sicily.

However, there has also been minor dissent, with graffiti reading 'Palermo is not for rent' appearing in a square used for the welcome cocktail party before being painted over. Reports also suggest Lipa compensated some residents for parking disruptions, and non-disclosure agreements were requested from those living near event sites. A significant police presence was noted around venues on Friday, and security continued to arrive ahead of the main wedding day.

The couple has been deeply involved in the planning, aiming for an epic and glamorous event that blends celebrity spectacle with Sicilian tradition against a backdrop of dramatic history





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Dua Lipa Callum Turner Wedding Sicily Villa Valguarnera White Lotus Celebrity Donatella Versace

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