Dua Lipa Declines Offer to Perform at Joshua vs. Fury Fight Amidst High-Stakes Negotiations

Dua Lipa has reportedly turned down an invitation to perform at the upcoming heavyweight boxing match between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, despite concerns that the fight could be jeopardized without her participation. The long-awaited bout was confirmed this week, with Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority chairman Turki Alalshikh announcing the agreement. Meanwhile, Anthony Joshua prepares for his comeback fight in July, following a tragic car crash that claimed the lives of two of his close friends. The psychological impact of the accident has been significant, but Joshua remains focused on his return to the ring and the potential showdown with Tyson Fury.

Dua Lipa has reportedly turned down an offer to perform at the highly anticipated heavyweight boxing match between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury , despite concerns that the fight could be jeopardized without her participation.

The long-awaited showdown was officially confirmed earlier this week, with Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority chairman Turki Alalshikh announcing the agreement on social media. While no venue has been finalized, Wembley Stadium in London is considered the most likely location for the bout, expected to take place towards the end of 2026. Alalshikh, who is financing the event, had expressed interest in having Dua Lipa perform, citing his admiration for her music and career.

He even suggested that the fight might be in jeopardy if the British pop star declined the offer, though it remains unclear whether his remarks were serious or made in jest. Eddie Hearn, Joshua's promoter, downplayed the situation, stating that the request for Dua Lipa's performance did not come from either fighter or himself.

Instead, he mentioned that Netflix, which is set to broadcast the fight, had insisted on the event taking place in London with Dua Lipa as part of the promotion. According to reports from the BBC, the three-time Grammy Award-winning artist has since declined the invitation. Dua Lipa, known for her chart-topping hits like New Rules, Don't Start Now, and Levitating, has chosen not to be involved in the fight's promotional activities.

Meanwhile, Anthony Joshua is preparing for his comeback fight on July 25 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, against Albania's Kristian Prenga. This will be Joshua's first bout since a tragic car crash in December, which claimed the lives of two of his close friends and team members, Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele. Joshua has been open about the emotional toll the accident has taken on him, emphasizing the need to rebuild his life before stepping back into the ring.

He has signed a multi-fight deal and expressed his determination to return to the sport, stating that he is focused on his journey and not ducking any challenges. Joshua also addressed the ongoing negotiations with Tyson Fury, acknowledging that while there is still work to be done, he expects to face Fury in the ring soon. He dismissed Fury's recent retirement, asserting that he has always been the one to make big fights happen.

Joshua's confidence in his abilities was evident as he declared that he would hurt Fury badly when they finally meet in the ring. Tyson Fury, on the other hand, has been vocal about his desire to fight Joshua, even calling him out after his recent victory over Arslanbek Makhmudov. Fury's aggressive taunts and challenges have added to the anticipation surrounding the potential matchup.

Netflix had initially announced plans to broadcast the fight in the autumn, but Joshua has since downplayed these claims, focusing instead on his personal recovery and preparations for his upcoming bout. The psychological impact of the car crash has been significant for Joshua, and both he and his promoter, Eddie Hearn, have spoken about the challenges he has faced. Despite these setbacks, Joshua remains committed to his boxing career and is determined to prove himself once again in the ring





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