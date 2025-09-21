Dua Lipa Drops Manager Over Kneecap Glastonbury Controversy

Dua Lipa has parted ways with her long-time Jewish manager, David Levy, following his involvement in a campaign to prevent the pro-Palestinian rap group Kneecap from performing at Glastonbury. The singer's decision reflects her strong support for the Palestinian cause and her disagreement with Levy's stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The move underscores the intersection of politics and the entertainment industry and the complexities of artists navigating geopolitical issues.

Dua Lipa has severed ties with her long-time manager, David Levy , following his involvement in a campaign to prevent the controversial rap group Kneecap from performing at the Glastonbury Festival. Levy, who is Jewish, was the first to sign a letter urging festival organizers Michael Eavis and his daughter Emily to cancel Kneecap 's performance. The Belfast-based group, known for their pro-Palestinian stance, has faced accusations of supporting Hezbollah.

The leaked email, marked 'private and confidential,' revealed Levy's actions, leading to Dua Lipa's decision. A music industry insider revealed that Lipa, a vocal supporter of the Palestinian cause, ensured Levy's removal from her music management team due to a fundamental disagreement on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. She perceives Levy's actions as aligning with the Israeli government's policies, particularly concerning the war in Gaza and the treatment of Palestinians, which she strongly opposes. Despite the protest and the controversy surrounding Kneecap, they ultimately performed at Glastonbury. The rapper, Liam Og O hAnnaidh, also known as Mo Chara, was on bail at the time, charged with a terrorism offense related to displaying a Hezbollah flag. His case has been adjourned, and the police took no further action regarding the group's performance. Dua Lipa's stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is well-documented. The Kosovan-born singer, who is engaged to actor Callum Turner, has been a staunch advocate for Palestinian rights for years. In May 2024, she publicly condemned the situation in Gaza as an 'Israeli genocide' on her Instagram platform, which has millions of followers. She also participated in protests against what she considers UK complicity in the conflict. However, she also expressed her sympathy for Israeli lives lost and condemned Hamas' actions, displaying her understanding of the sensitive nature of the conflict and showing a complex and nuanced approach to the matter. The move further highlights the increasing intersection of politics and the entertainment industry, where artists are often expected to express their views on geopolitical issues, leading to potential repercussions for their careers and professional relationships. This case also brings into sharp relief the divisions within the music industry, particularly concerning the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The differing viewpoints on the role of artists in political activism and the potential for such activism to impact professional relationships are also highlighted. The complexities of navigating such a landscape are further emphasized by the sensitivity surrounding accusations of antisemitism and the varying interpretations of the conflict





