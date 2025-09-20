Dua Lipa Dumps Manager Over Pro-Palestinian Stance and Glastonbury Controversy

Singer Dua Lipa has ended her professional relationship with her manager, David Levy, after he campaigned to prevent the pro-Palestinian rap group Kneecap from performing at Glastonbury. The decision stems from a disagreement over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with Lipa supporting the Palestinian cause, and Levy's actions indicating a different perspective. The controversy highlights the growing impact of political views on the entertainment industry.

Dua Lipa has parted ways with her long-time manager, David Levy , following his actions related to the Belfast rap group Kneecap and their performance at the Glastonbury Festival. Levy, a prominent figure in the music industry, spearheaded a campaign to prevent Kneecap from performing, citing concerns over alleged antisemitism stemming from the group's pro-Palestinian stance and accusations of supporting Hezbollah.

The decision to sever ties with Levy reflects Dua Lipa's strong support for the Palestinian cause, a position she has publicly and consistently voiced. This divergence in viewpoints ultimately led to the professional separation. The singer's stance is aligned with her public declarations and actions, including her condemnation of Israeli actions in Gaza and her participation in protests against the UK's involvement in the conflict. While she continues to be represented by the William Morris Endeavor talent agency, her representation has shifted to a different agent within the company. This indicates a desire to align her professional relationships with her personal and political beliefs, particularly concerning the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.\David Levy's actions, including his initial signature on a private and confidential letter to Glastonbury organizers urging them to cancel Kneecap's performance, sparked the controversy. The letter, which was leaked, outlined the signatories' concerns about the band's alleged antisemitism and their association with Hezbollah. The fact that this letter was marked private suggests a level of sensitivity surrounding the issue. The leaked email, however, exposed Levy's actions to his clients, including Dua Lipa, who subsequently made it clear that she no longer wished to work with him. The source indicates that Dua Lipa’s pro-Palestinian stance conflicted with Levy’s views on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The source adds that she views him as a supporter of Israel's actions in Gaza, a perspective she strongly disagrees with. Despite Levy's efforts, Kneecap did perform at Glastonbury. One of the group's members, Liam Og O hAnnaidh, was on bail facing terrorism charges related to displaying a Hezbollah flag at a previous concert. The police investigated complaints about Kneecap’s performance at Glastonbury but chose to take no further action. This adds another layer of complexity to the situation, demonstrating the contentious nature of their political statements.\The split between Dua Lipa and David Levy underscores the growing intersection of politics and the entertainment industry. Artists are increasingly finding their professional lives impacted by their political views, particularly on sensitive issues like the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. This case highlights the importance of aligning professional relationships with personal beliefs, especially when dealing with such polarizing subjects. Dua Lipa, through her public statements and actions, has solidified her support for the Palestinian cause, which made it hard to continue her professional relationship with her Jewish manager. It also shows that other artists, such as Bristol-based Massive Attack, have also stopped working with Levy, reinforcing the impact of his actions within the industry. The incident reflects the need for open dialogue and respectful disagreement, particularly in complex geopolitical contexts. Dua Lipa has a long-standing position on the matter. The singer, who is engaged to actor Callum Turner, has been vocal on the matter. In May 2024, she posted on Instagram, condemning what she called the Israeli genocide in Gaza to her 88 million followers. She has also joined other artists to protest alleged UK complicity in Gaza. In parallel, she also condemned Hamas, showing nuance on the matter. Kneecap were accused of displaying support for Hezbollah and Hamas during a show at US festival Coachella in April. All these factors show the complex political context of the music industry





