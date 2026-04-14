Dua Lipa Joins George Clooney in Nespresso Campaign: New Ambassador Unveiled

Pop star Dua Lipa becomes the new face of Nespresso, starring alongside George Clooney in a multi-million-pound campaign. The advert features a humorous exchange of catchphrases and showcases Lipa's style, while the brand launches a unique experience with adventurous coffee flavors to celebrate the collaboration.

George Clooney , the longtime face of Nespresso , is sharing the spotlight with British pop star Dua Lipa . Lipa has signed a multi-million-pound deal to become the coffee brand's newest ambassador, and the two stars come together in a new advertisement. The campaign video features Dua cheekily using Clooney's iconic 'what else?' line, followed by a surprise cameo from the actor. The commercial showcases Dua sunbathing in a stylish yellow mini dress by a villa pool while Clooney, in a grey suit, floats beside her. In a humorous scene, Clooney is interrupted by a parrot while attempting to reclaim his catchphrase. The advert concludes with Dua at a Nespresso store, asking 'So what else?' as Clooney appears behind her, quipping, 'That is my line!' Nespresso 's Chief Marketing Officer, Lorenzo Aizpuru, highlighted Dua's appeal, citing her activities beyond music, like her Service95 book club and newsletter. A spokesperson clarified that Clooney will continue to collaborate with Nespresso . Dua expressed her familiarity with the brand, highlighting its presence throughout her life and her enthusiasm for its evolving approach to flavors. To mark Dua's first advert, Nespresso is launching a unique immersive experience called The Recipe Remix in Covent Garden Piazza, offering limited-edition coffees inspired by her adventurous tastes from April 14 to 19. These experimental flavors include Pickled Coffee Colas and Marmite & Avocado Toast Lattés, showcasing the brand's willingness to innovate and appeal to a wider audience with diverse coffee preferences.

The partnership between Nespresso and Dua Lipa extends beyond the commercial, as the brand hosted a lavish party in New York City to celebrate the collaboration. Dua showcased various stylish looks at the event, including a figure-hugging white midi dress, a green floral-print mini dress with matching over-the-knee boots, and a stunning black lace mini dress. She also wore a £77,000 BVLGARI necklace. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Dua captioned the post: 'Highly caffeinated in NYC with @nespresso.' The partnership indicates a move for Nespresso to attract a younger audience and leverage Dua Lipa's global influence and fashion appeal. The immersive experience and unusual coffee flavors are also a sign of Nespresso's shift toward adapting to contemporary tastes and broadening its appeal to new demographics, moving beyond traditional coffee.

The advert featuring Clooney and Lipa represents a strategic evolution for Nespresso, blending a legacy brand image with modern pop culture. The campaign leverages the star power of both celebrities to reach a wide demographic. This move reflects a broader trend in advertising where established brands incorporate current influencers and stars to stay relevant and attract a new audience. The new campaign seems to be a success, creating significant buzz around the brand, and it shows Nespresso's commitment to innovation and its strategy to solidify its presence in the coffee market. This also means a shift in marketing strategy, which may see the brand further embracing the influence of diverse personalities and preferences to maintain its leading position in the industry. The focus on flavor innovations like Pickled Coffee Colas and Marmite & Avocado Toast Lattés emphasizes Nespresso's ability to stay at the forefront of the coffee market, adapting to the increasingly diverse taste preferences of consumers and cementing its commitment to delivering new experiences





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