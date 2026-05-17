Dua Lipa Looks Happier Than Ever At Cannes Film Festival's Paper Tiger Party; Small Wedding Plans Revealed

Dua Lipa looked radiant as she attended the Paper Tiger presented by Patron party in Cannes. She is planning a small wedding this summer, keeping the number of guests down.

Dua Lipa looked happier than ever as she arrived at the Paper Tiger presented by Patron party during the 79th Cannes Film Festival . She stunned in a figure-hugging, plunging black dress with a round neck and long sleeves.

Her gown was complete with a glamorous black-and-white layered skirt and black strappy heels. She accessorised her look with a black leather handbag, polka dot nails, and chunky silver earrings. Dua posed alongside James and Alexandra Dickson Gray as they celebrated the famous festival. Lee Broda looked effortlessly chic in an ivory, strapless, floor-length dress, which she paired with a white handbag.

Lucia Penrod channelled old Hollywood glamour for the evening, slipping into a gold dress and beige fur coat. Marissa Long and Tanner Zagarino were seen wrapped in each other's arms as they partied the night away. Despite having a whole host of A-list friends from Elton John to Olivia Dean, Mark Ronson, and Charli XCX, the pair have decided to keep their wedding party small.

Their wedding will take place this summer, and they want to keep it to their nearest and dearest to make it a special, intimate occasion. The Daily Mail has contacted Dua and Callum's representatives for comment. The singer and actor confirmed their engagement last year and are said to have settled on a date to tie the knot this summer. They are also considering an abroad wedding.

The pair have spent a lavish safari trip in South Africa, and reports suggest they are shunning a big showbiz wedding in favor of a smaller, intimate ceremony. The singer added that she has never thought about a wedding before, but all of a sudden, she's obsessed with her engagement ring





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Events Cannes Film Festival Paper Tiger Presented By Patron Party Dua Lipa Engagement Wedding Small Wedding South Africa Lavish Trip Choosing Number Of Guests Engagement Ring International Wedding Destination

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dua Lipa And Callum Turner: Keeping Wedding To SelfDua Lipa, 30, was paparazzi-shy as she slipped into Cannes for the 79th Film Festival. She arrived in a silver sequin minidress, posed for photos, and had a puff at a lighter in front of fans. Meanwhile, reports suggest that singer and actor duo are choosing a smaller, intimate wedding to avoid a big showbiz spectacle. They are planning a summer wedding and have been keeping guestlist details private. She has also confessed to liking her engagement ring and the sense of security it brings.

Read more »

Cara Delevingne, Léa Seydoux, and Adot Gak Star in Cannes Film Festival's Gentle Monster PremiereCara Delevingne, Léa Seydoux, and Adot Gak graced the Cannes Film Festival's Gentle Monster premiere alongside director Jordan Firstman. The star-studded event saw the trio share the limelight in their glamorous gowns.

Read more »

Dua Lipa and Barbara Palvin Sparkle at Nespresso Beach Event and Cannes Film FestivalDua Lipa attended the Nespresso x Dua Lipa photocall during Cannes Film Festival, where she showcased a silver mini dress and sparkly accessories. Pregnant model Barbara Palvin also attended the event in a racy black lace dress.

Read more »

The Dua Lipa v Samsung debacle should be a warning to every brand'It's her face so get her permission.'

Read more »