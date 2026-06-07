Dua Lipa Marries Callum Turner in Elaborate Sicilian Wedding Following Series of High-Profile Romances

Global pop star Dua Lipa has married actor Callum Turner in a lavish three-day ceremony in Sicily, marking the culmination of a relationship that began two years ago. The wedding, attended by 200 guests, follows a series of high-profile relationships and rumored flings with figures from the music, modeling, and entertainment worlds.

Global pop sensation Dua Lipa has officially entered matrimony with British actor Callum Turner , embracing a new chapter following a preliminary civil ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London.

The couple, who began their relationship two years ago, is now celebrating with a grand, three-day extravaganza in Palermo, Sicily, hosting approximately 200 guests at the luxurious Villa Igiea hotel, which overlooks the Tyrrhenian Sea. For the London event, the bride epitomized modern bridal elegance in a custom Schiaparelli skirt suit, complemented by white gloves, a Bulgari necklace, a wide-brimmed hat by Stephen Jones, and white Louboutin heels, while carrying a vibrant yellow bouquet.

The brief but charming registry office ceremony, lasting only 30 to 40 minutes, was filled with joy as Callum grinned while holding his new wife's hand and guiding her down the steps beneath a shower of rainbow confetti, with close family cheering them on before they departed in a classic black cab. This fairytale wedding for the 30-year-old singer stands in contrast to her romantic history, which has been punctuated by several relationships with high-profile individuals.

Her most recent serious partnership before Turner was with French director and filmmaker Romain Gavras, son of acclaimed director Costa-Gavras. Their eight-month romance concluded in December 2023, with Dua citing a desire to focus on her music career. Reflecting on that amicable split in early 2024, she noted it was a novel and positive experience that taught her much about graceful endings.

Prior to Gavras, Dua was linked to rapper Jack Harlow in 2022 following their meeting at the Variety Hitmakers brunch. Reports indicated Harlow was eager to pursue a relationship, with sources claiming they were in constant communication and that he was a self-proclaimed fan, even naming a song after her on his album.

That same year, she sparked dating rumors with comedian and former "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah after they were photographed sharing a romantic kiss in New York City. The speculation intensified when Noah appeared as a special guest on her podcast, heaping praise upon her.

However, Dua later addressed the rumors on her podcast, stating she was intentionally single that year to focus on herself. Perhaps her longest public relationship before Turner was with model Anwar Hadid, brother of Bella and Gigi Hadid, which lasted from 2019 to 2021. Their split was attributed in part to their demanding travel schedules. Dua once revealed on "Watch What Happens Live" that she initiated contact with Hadid via direct message, a modern twist to their romance.

This pattern of romances with figures from diverse entertainment sectors underscores the intense public interest in Dua Lipa's personal life, making her traditional yet extravagant wedding to Callum Turner a significant cultural moment, blending classic ceremony with contemporary celebrity fanfare





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Dua Lipa Callum Turner Wedding Sicily Celebrity Romance Past Relationships Romain Gavras Anwar Hadid Trevor Noah Jack Harlow

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