Pop icon Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner, the favored candidate for the next James Bond, held a small civil ceremony in London. The event precedes their star-studded, multi-day wedding celebration in Sicily, featuring top-tier music and fashion figures.

British pop superstar Dua Lipa , known for her chart-topping dance anthems of the 2010s, has officially married actor Callum Turner , the frontrunner to become the next James Bond .

The couple had a small civil ceremony at the historic Old Marylebone Town Hall in London on Saturday morning. Dua Lipa, 30, looked radiant in an elegant white skirt suit and a wide-brimmed hat, clutching a yellow bouquet as she and her new husband, 36, exited the registry office hand in hand, beaming with joy amidst showers of confetti from friends and family. Callum Turner was impeccably dressed in a fitted navy suit.

This initial legal step precedes their much-anticipated, elaborate main wedding celebration, which is scheduled to take place later this week in Palermo, Sicily, from Thursday through Saturday. The upcoming festivities have been widely described by insiders as the 'showbiz wedding of the year,' drawing comparisons to the iconic cinematic wedding in The Godfather.

The couple has reportedly spared no expense, having booked an entire floor of suites at the luxurious Villa Igiea hotel, which offers panoramic views of the Tyrrhenian Sea. The primary ceremony will be held at the magnificent 17th-century Villa Valguarnera, located in the picturesque town of Bagheria, a short distance from Palermo.

The guest list is a who's who of global music and fashion icons, with confirmed attendees including Sir Elton John, Mark Ronson, Charli XCX, Donatella Versace, and Simon Porte Jacquemus. In preparation for the main event, Dua Lipa is believed to have traveled to Italy to meet with Donatella Versace to finalize the design of her wedding dress. Given their long-standing friendship, sources indicate that the singer will don a custom-made gown from the Atelier Versace collection.

A source close to the wedding shared with The Daily Mail that both Dua and Callum have been deeply involved in the planning, expressing their desire for the event to be 'epic' and 'the coolest wedding, and so glam.

' The couple's relationship blossomed in 2024, leading to a swift engagement. Dua Lipa expressed her profound happiness in an interview with British Vogue last year upon confirming her engagement. She described the decision to spend her life with Callum as a 'really special feeling,' highlighting their bond as best friends.

While her demanding touring schedule kept wedding details at bay initially, she admitted to beginning to contemplate her dress, noting she had never been the type to dream about her wedding day. She also spoke about her deep affection for her engagement ring, appreciating that the person she will spend her life with knows her so intimately.

Beyond the wedding, Dua has shared her desire to start a family one day but acknowledged the logistical challenges of balancing motherhood with her thriving pop career, calling the timing a 'constant question.

' For Callum Turner, the year could become even more momentous if he secures the highly coveted role of James Bond. Reports suggest he is the bookmakers' odds-on favorite to succeed Daniel Craig, and a source close to the Fantastic Beasts actor claims he has been telling friends that the role is definitively his, stating, 'He's been blabbing all over town. Callum is the new Bond, it's been confirmed.





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Dua Lipa Callum Turner Wedding James Bond Sicily Villa Valguarnera Donatella Versace Elton John Palermo

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