Dua Lipa's Designer Shoe Collection and Her Lavish Sicilian Wedding Celebrations

An in-depth look at pop star Dua Lipa's color-coordinated designer shoe closet, featuring brands from Gucci to Vetements, alongside exclusive details of her forthcoming £1 million, three-day wedding extravaganza in Sicily with husband Callum Turner, including luxury hotel accommodations and a privately booked art museum.

Dua Lipa , the globally renowned pop star, has offered her followers a rare glimpse into her personal sanctuary: an extensive, meticulously organized shoe closet. Shared via an Instagram roundup, the space is a fashion lover's fantasy, featuring six shelves overflowing with designer footwear and boots.

True to her penchant for dramatic style, nearly half of the impressive collection is dedicated to black shoes, providing a stark and sleek backdrop for the more colorful statement pieces. Among the highlights are a pair of vibrant pink D'accori Belle sandals, a creation of London-based designer Mo D'accori, retailing for close to £800.

The collection also showcases an array of high-end collaborations and iconic designs, including the quirky Puma x Ottolinger Mostro Boots from 2024, which cost £379 and draw inspiration from Formula 1 racing with their chunky straps and spiky soles. Further evidence of her refined taste is seen in Gucci Crystal slingbacks exceeding £800 and the legendary Marc Jacobs Kiki Boots from the 2016 runway, priced at £650 and defined by their colossal platform heel and buckle detailing.

For those who favour boldness, her Vetements Flame Leather Boots, with their striking red and orange flame pattern licking the soles, are arguably the most audacious entry in her wardrobe. This sartorial showcase arrives just as Dua Lipa and her husband, actor Callum Turner, are immersed in wedding festivities.

The couple, who recently had a civil ceremony at a London town hall where Dua wore a custom Schiaparelli skirt suit paired with Christian Louboutin heels and a Bulgari snake necklace, are now in Sicily for a lavish three-day celebration with an estimated £1 million price tag. Their choice of accommodation is as extravagant as the event itself; they have secured an entire floor of suites at a luxury hotel on the outskirts of Palermo, overlooking the Tyrrhenian Sea.

Their 'crowning jewel' suite boasts a sea-view terrace, a spacious marble bathroom with a separate bathtub, and premium Irene Forte Skincare amenities. The arrival of the couple and their 300 guests has caused a local stir. Their private jet landed in Sicily late Wednesday, and a fleet of blacked-out limousines is shuttling attendees to various villas. Security is tight, with private bodyguards hired and all staff bound by non-disclosure agreements.

The celebration is rumored to include a mega-yacht, the Nympheas, for a Thursday night party. Furthermore, the couple paid €10,000 to privately book the Galleria Moderna art museum in Palermo for a Friday afternoon cocktail reception, ensuring exclusivity by closing it to the public until Saturday morning after roadblocks are removed. A source from the hotel described a pre-wedding breakfast, noting Dua's simple boiled egg and Callum's omelette before she reportedly rallied her friends with a cheerful 'Let's party.





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