Dua Lipa's Fitness and Diet Secrets: How She Maintained Her Stamina for an Epic Italian Wedding Celebration

Explore Dua Lipa's comprehensive fitness and nutrition plan that enabled her to party until 6am after her three-day Italian wedding. From HIIT and reformer Pilates to a low-carb diet and mindfulness practices, discover the disciplined routines behind her enviable figure and enduring energy.

Dua Lipa's recent three-day Italian wedding celebration with Callum Turner has captured public attention, especially her reported stamina to party until 6am following the festivities.

This endurance is hardly surprising given her disciplined diet and fitness regimen, which she maintained even during her wedding week. The 30-year-old singer, known for hits like Training Season and Levitating, has long been a dedicated fitness enthusiast, often sharing insights into her rigorous routine. Her approach combines high-intensity interval training (HIIT), reformer Pilates, boxing, cardio, resistance work, and a low-carb diet, all tailored to support her demanding performance schedule and overall wellness.

Central to Dua's fitness philosophy is HIIT, which she embraced as early as 2017, praising its efficiency. She incorporates exercises like star jumps, mountain climbers, and burpees, performing each for 20 to 45 seconds with short breaks. Complementing this, she regularly boxes to relieve stress and maintain cardiovascular health, noting it has kept her in the best shape ever.

Under the guidance of former trainer Peter MacIver, she also completes three to four weekly sessions featuring hill sprints and full-body strength workouts. Reformer Pilates is another cornerstone, aiding in core strength, toning, and stage endurance; Dua even co-founded Frame Reformer, an at-home Pilates studio, highlighting her commitment.

She emphasizes core exercises such as bicycle crunches, leg raises, and planks, albeit with a candid dislike for the latter, recognizing that a strong core supports dancing and long hours on her feet. Diet plays an equally vital role. Dua follows a low-carb, protein-rich plan, favoring steak with vegetables, eggs with fruit for breakfast, and avoiding bread. She snacks on bananas with cashew butter after cardio and prioritizes whole foods like chicken salad, fresh vegetables, and fish.

Yet she stresses balance, advocating for listening to her body, incorporating daily yoga for mindfulness, and ensuring adequate sleep. This holistic regimen not only sculpts her physique but also fuels her dynamic career and personal milestones, such as her wedding celebrations, demonstrating how sustainable habits can enhance both performance and life's joyous occasions





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Dua Lipa Fitness HIIT Workouts Reformer Pilates Low-Carb Diet Wedding Stamina Celebrity Workout Routine Boxing For Fitness Core Exercises Nutrition For Performers Mindfulness And Yoga

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