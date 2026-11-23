Dua Lipa faces further delays in her six-year renovation of her £6.75million North London estate. New documents reveal the boundary wall is failing, requiring replacement to meet Camden Council standards.

The extensive renovation project at the north London home of Grammy-winning singer Dua Lipa has encountered yet another significant hurdle. The 31-year-old pop star purchased the property in March 2020 for £6.75million and subsequently submitted ambitious planning applications in August 2021 to transform the estate.

While initial approval for the mega-basement, cinema, and swimming pool was granted two years later, the construction timeline has slowed considerably. Recent planning documents filed with the local authority indicate that a failing boundary wall is now the primary focus of the work, threatening to extend the completion date further than originally anticipated.

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Boundary Wall Structural Deficiencies Identified

New documents submitted to Camden Council reveal that sections of the property's boundary wall are failing and require immediate replacement due to structural compromises. The planning statement explicitly notes that irregular material junctions and structurally compromised sections are present throughout the perimeter, necessitating urgent intervention.

The existing boundary currently presents an inconsistent appearance, combining original curved brick sections with disjointed stone and brick additions. According to the filings, this mixture of materials, varying heights, and irregular junctions detracts from the continuity of the boundary and fails to meet aesthetic standards expected for the area.

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Detailed Renovation Plans and Construction Changes

To address these issues, Dua Lipa and her team have proposed replacing the deteriorating and incongruous sections with consistent red brickwork and timber fencing above. The planning statement outlines that the new materials were specifically selected to complement the original structure in tone, texture, and mortar appearance, ensuring a more cohesive visual finish.

In addition to the wall repairs, the singer aims to add a timber gate to replace an existing metal one, a change requested to provide a softer and more unified material finish. The rear extension, which previously received approval for a finish with hanging tiles, is also being revised to utilize red brickwork topped with a projecting white-painted timber cornice above the glazed doors.

Historical Context and Second World War Constraints

The renovation process has been complicated by the property's location, which has prompted fears regarding the presence of unexploded Second World War bombs. Architects involved in the project warned that extra clearance checks were mandatory before digging could proceed, adding layers of regulatory scrutiny to the excavation phases of the mega-basement construction.

The scale of the project has led to strict oversight from the local council, which demanded that the Grammy winner sign a legal agreement to adhere to specific construction rules. Around 20 builders have reportedly been on site for more than a year, with some workers resorting to using picks and shovels to avoid disturbing neighbors during sensitive phases of the excavation.

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Future Timeline and Completion Outlook

Dua Lipa, whose 2017 hit New Rules topped the UK Official Singles Chart, had originally hoped to move into the renovated property next year. However, the combination of structural repairs, material changes, and rigorous safety checks suggests that these new setbacks will impact that timeline.

The finished basement is designed to be four times the size of the original footprint, featuring amenities such as a swimming pool, steam room, and music studio. As the singer prepares to relocate, the completion of these boundary and extension works remains critical to finalizing the transformation of her north London residence.