Dua Lipa Shares Stunning Photos from Lavish £1.5 Million Sicilian Wedding to Callum Turner

Singer Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner have released the first images from their opulent three-day wedding celebration in Sicily, which featured a haute couture Chanel gown, a star-studded guest list including Elton John and Charli XCX, and a spectacular fireworks display.

Dua Lipa has shared the first pictures from her £1.5million Sicilian wedding to Callum Turner . The singer, 30, and the actor, 36, laid on a lavish party at the historic Villa Valguarnera earlier this month where they exchanged vows, six days after their official do at Marylebone Town Hall.

Dua looked incredible in a haute couture Chanel gown by designer Matthieu Blazy. The halterneck dress had a huge train covered in feathers, was backless and was embellished with thousands of silver and white beads. Dua accessorised with a plume of feathers in her hair which attached her long embroidered veil. Callum, meanwhile, cut a dapper figure in a Louis Vuitton suit.

The photos showed the couple celebrating their marriage as they partied until 6am with a spectacular ten-minute firework display. With a glass of champagne in hand, Dua looked the picture of happiness as she danced the night away. Other photos, taken by renowned photographer David Sims, included Callum waiting for his bride to arrive. Another showed Dua posing in her incredible dress in the grounds of the villa.

Sharing the photos on Instagram on Saturday, Dua captioned the post: 'Mr And Mrs'. Dua and Callum jetted off to the island of Sicily for their three-day party based in the town of Palermo.

The celebrations, which were reported to have cost £1.5 million, were held in the historical Villa Valguarnera where a blessing was held for the couple, who met in January 2024 at a party in Los Angeles where they bonded over reading the same novel, Trust by Hernan Diaz. One Kiss singer Dua's close friend Sir Elton John performed his hit Your Song, while fellow pop star Charli XCX and fashion icon Donatella Versace were also guests.

Sources said there was also a nod to Dua Lipa's Albanian heritage, with Albanian music and dancing from a local Albanian community, and her mum and dad clapped and danced enthusiastically. The exchange of vows - which had no legal significance as they had officially married last weekend at Marylebone registry office - was for the benefit of 150 family and friends.

Guests enjoyed a cocktail reception on the terrace before sitting down to a three-course dinner in the halls of the villa created by Michelin-recognised chef Tony Lo Coco. They dined on Anelletti alla Norma (a Sicilian pasta with aubergine), panelle (Sicilian chickpea fritters) and crocché (deep-fried potato balls).

Then, for dessert, it was traditional cannoli and cassata (traditional Sicilian sponge cake). The couple then headed on a two-week honeymoon around Italy and were spotted at the luxury San Domenico Palace hotel in Taormina near Catania





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Dua Lipa Callum Turner Wedding Sicily Villa Valguarnera Chanel

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