Dua Lipa Sues Samsung for £11million Over Unauthorized Use of Her Image in TV Campaign

Dua Lipa, the British-Albanian pop star, has filed a lawsuit against Samsung for allegedly using her image to sell its televisions without permission. The Grammy winner is seeking $15million (£11million) in damages and is accusing Samsung of copyright infringement, trademark violations, and breaching California publicity laws.

Dua Lipa is suing Samsung for £11million after accusing the tech giant of using her image to sell its televisions without permission. The British-Albanian pop star, 30, claimed that Samsung used her face on cardboard TV boxes as part of a 'mass marketing campaign' without her knowledge.

The court filing states that she had 'no say, control, or input whatsoever' over the use of her photo in the campaign and that she did not allow and would not have allowed this use. The Grammy winner is seeking $15million (£11million) in damages. The photo was taken backstage during her appearance at the Austin City Limits Festival in 2024, with the star claiming she owns the copyright to the picture.

Ms Lipa said she only discovered the image was being used commercially after the products were already on sale. Her legal team also criticised Samsung's alleged response after she demanded the image be removed, claiming the company was 'dismissive and callous' and refused to stop using the photograph. The complaint includes social media posts from customers allegedly persuaded to buy the TVs because of the apparent endorsement.

The suit also states that Ms Lipa has carefully cultivated a 'premium brand' and is 'highly selective' when it comes to endorsements and partnerships. The singer has become one of the most commercially powerful stars in pop in recent years, landing lucrative fashion and beauty campaigns alongside her music career. She is also known for carefully curating her public image and brand partnerships, regularly appearing at high-profile fashion events.

Despite the legal drama, Ms Lipa has been enjoying a busy schedule, including a surprise appearance during Tame Impala's headline show at London's O2 Arena and recent trips to Copenhagen and South Africa. The couple is reportedly planning a low-key wedding later this year, with rumours swirling they could tie the knot in Italy after being spotted in Palermo where they were said to have been looking at various event spaces together last summer





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Dua Lipa Samsung Image Rights Copyright Infringement Trademark Violations California Publicity Laws Premium Brand Curating Public Image Brand Partnerships Fashion Campaigns Music Career Legal Drama Surprise Appearance Tame Impala London's O2 Arena Copenhagen South Africa Low-Key Wedding Palermo Event Spaces

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Amazon saves Samsung shoppers £23 on smart device in bumper travel dealThe Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 4-pack is available for a discounted price on Amazon now, saving people more than £23 on each device.

Read more »

Simone Ashley, Lila Moss, Dua Lipa, Luca Firth, and Emma Corrin: A Day in the Life of CelebritiesThis news text highlights the diverse lives and careers of several celebrities, including Simone Ashley, Lila Moss, Dua Lipa, Luca Firth, and Emma Corrin.

Read more »

Man United transfer concern for Michael Carrick rears its ugly head againManchester United face a major concern ahead of the summer transfer window which Michael Carrick or anyone else can not solve on their own

Read more »

Samsung dishes out free £320 smartwatches with Galaxy S26 upgrade offerTech fans who switch or upgrade to a S26, S26+ or S26 phone can get a free a Galaxy Watch8 smartwatch

Read more »