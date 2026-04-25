Dua Lipa Teases New Album and Wedding Plans

Dua Lipa is back in the recording studio working on her fourth album, shares glimpses of her personal life including a safari trip and wedding preparations with fiancé Callum Turner.

Dua Lipa is actively preparing for her next musical chapter, signaling a return to the recording studio after concluding her successful 'Radical Optimism' tour in December.

The singer, age 30, has been sharing glimpses of her life both in and out of the studio via Instagram, offering fans a peek into her creative process and personal life. Recent posts showcase a blend of work and self-care, including studio sessions surrounded by instruments, luxurious skincare routines, and nights out with friends. She’s been spotted enjoying downtime with her sister Rina, showcasing her impressive physique after gym sessions and relaxing with cocktails.

Beyond the studio, Lipa recently embarked on a lavish safari trip to South Africa, documenting her experiences with stunning photos of wildlife encounters. She expressed profound awe at being close to animals in their natural habitat, describing the trip as 'unforgettable' and 'something I can barely put into words.

' Simultaneously, she’s been supporting her fiancé, Callum Turner, by sharing a photo of his new film, 'Rose of Nevada. ' This balance between professional pursuits, personal relationships, and moments of self-indulgence paints a picture of a star enjoying a fulfilling life while gearing up for her next artistic endeavor. The anticipation for her fourth studio album is building as she immerses herself in the creative process.

Alongside her musical and personal life, Dua Lipa is also planning her wedding to Callum Turner. Reports suggest the couple is opting for a smaller, more intimate ceremony this summer, potentially abroad, and have already viewed venues in Italy and the UK. Despite a wide circle of A-list friends, they are maintaining a 'strict' guest list, prioritizing close family and friends. The couple, engaged since last year, appears to be focused on a private celebration of their commitment.

Lipa described the decision to 'grow old together' and be 'best friends forever' as a 'really special feeling,' hinting at the deep connection that underpins their relationship. The wedding plans are being kept under wraps, with details emerging slowly as the summer approaches





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