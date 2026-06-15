Dual-target CAR T cell therapy for recurrent glioblastoma shows promise

Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine have made a significant breakthrough in the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (GBM) using dual-target CAR T cell therapy. The therapy, which is delivered directly into the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), triggers a broad immune response, with natural killer (NK) cell activation linked to better patient outcomes and longer overall survival.

University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine researchers have made a significant breakthrough in the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (GBM) using dual-target CAR T cell therapy.

The therapy, which is delivered directly into the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), triggers a broad immune response, with natural killer (NK) cell activation linked to better patient outcomes and longer overall survival. The researchers found that patients who did not respond to the therapy exhibited a higher proportion of activated regulatory T cells (Tregs) and high baseline levels of immunosuppressive scavenger myeloid cells in their CSF.

This study provides a clearer picture of why CAR T cell therapies have had mixed success in glioblastoma and how scientists can engineer the next generation of treatments. The researchers suggest that priming the individual's immune system with existing treatments that can deplete Tregs and immunosuppressive myeloid cells, or 'arming' the CAR T cells with proteins that shut down Tregs, could improve the therapy's effectiveness.

Additionally, the 'liquid biopsy' technique of sampling CSF with ICV could guide decisions about using these combination therapies for each patient based on their specific tumor and immune environment





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Glioblastoma CAR T Cell Therapy Recurrent GBM Immune Response Natural Killer Cells Regulatory T Cells

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