Dual-Threshold CA19-9 Model Identifies High-Risk Pancreatic Cancer Patients Despite Low Levels

A dual-threshold model for measuring the pancreatic tumor marker serum carbohydrate antigen 19-9 (CA19-9) was used to identify patients with pancreatic cancer who had high-risk disease despite having low CA19-9 levels.

A dual-threshold model for measuring the pancreatic tumor marker serum carbohydrate antigen 19-9 ( CA19-9 ) identified patients with pancreatic cancer who had high-risk disease despite having low CA19-9 levels because of a genetic variation that impairs their ability to produce this biomarker.

A study published in Clinical Cancer Research found that patients with a CA19-9 level of 7 units/mL or less had a high-risk disease prognosis despite this level being within the conventional normal range of less than 37 units/mL. The study discovered that patients with a CA19-9 level of 7 units/mL or less were comparable in outcome to those with a high CA19-9 level of more than 200 units/mL, indicating that this cutoff can be used to identify those with high-risk disease.

This model showed an accuracy of 87.9% in identifying patients with a genetic variation that impairs their ability to produce CA19-9, known as Lewis antigen-negative status. The study found that using a dual-threshold CA19-9 model in clinical practice can help address the challenge of distinguishing between low tumor burden and Lewis antigen-negative status.

The results suggest that the conventional normal CA19-9 range does not distinguish between true low tumor burden and Lewis-negative status, and that CA19-9 levels of 7 units/mL or less may be prognostic of high-risk disease. The study aims to provide more accurate prognostic information for patients with pancreatic cancer and to overcome the limitations of the current CA19-9 threshold





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Ca19-9 Pancreatic Cancer High-Risk Disease Dual-Threshold Model Prognostic Information Healthcare Accuracy Test Results Biomarker

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