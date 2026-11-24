The Dubai Darts Masters returns to the PDC World Series of Darts calendar in January 2027. The tournament fills a ten-year gap since the last event held in 2017.

The Professional Darts Corporation has confirmed that the Dubai Darts Masters will return to the World Series of Darts calendar in 2027. This announcement marks the first time the tournament will be held since 2017, ending a decade-long absence from the global darts circuit. The event will take place between January 22 and 23 at the Coca-Cola Arena, re-establishing Dubai as a key destination on the international darts stage.

Historical Context of Darts in Dubai

Dubai holds a significant place in the history of the World Series of Darts. The city was one of the original tour destinations, hosting events regularly between 2013 and 2017. Gary Anderson remains the most recent champion, having secured the title during the last iteration of the tournament in that city. The return of the event signals a renewed commitment to the region following a ten-year gap since the last competition was played.

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Tournament Format and Schedule

The 2027 tournament will feature a sixteen-player knockout format. Eight of the world's top PDC players will compete against each other in a series of matches. The schedule is tightly packed, with eight first-round matches taking place on the opening night of January 22. The knockout stages and the final will conclude on day two, January 23.

Stakeholder Positions and Leadership Statements

PDC chief executive Matt Porter expressed strong support for the return. He stated that the corporation is delighted to bring the World Series back to the city. Porter highlighted the great history between the tour and Dubai. He also noted that the Coca-Cola Arena will provide a brilliant setting for two days of top-class darts. His comments reflect the organization's confidence in the venue and the local audience.

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Competitive Impact and Player Opportunities

World Series ranking points will be available for this event. Players are using these tournaments to secure their spots at the season-ending Finals. The 2026 champion, Ross Smith, provides a benchmark for the level of competition expected. Additionally, recent matches like Jonny Clayton ending Luke Littler's clean sweep in 2026 highlight the high stakes and quality of play. The event serves as a critical checkpoint for players aiming to qualify for Amsterdam.

Next Steps in the 2027 Season

The World Series of Darts will kick off its 2027 season earlier in the year. The first event will be held in Bahrain on January 15. Following the Bahrain leg, the tour will travel to the United Arab Emirates for the Dubai Darts Masters. This sequence of events establishes the early structure of the upcoming season and sets the stage for the rest of the global tour.