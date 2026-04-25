Dubai Extradition: Man Charged with Hyde Park Murder

An 18-year-old man has been extradited from Dubai and charged with the murder of Kamonnan Thiamphanit, 27, who was found stabbed to death at her Hyde Park home in London. The suspect met the victim through Airbnb, according to her mother.

An 18-year-old man has been brought back to the United Kingdom from Dubai and formally charged with the murder of Kamonnan Thiamphanit, a 27-year-old woman found fatally stabbed at her residence in Hyde Park , London, two years prior.

Enzo Bettamio, the accused, arrived in the UK on Friday following a collaborative operation between the Metropolitan Police and the Crown Prosecution Service, dedicated to securing his extradition. The charges stem from the death of Ms. Thiamphanit, also known as Angela, who was discovered with multiple stab wounds at her home on Stanhope Place.

Emergency services were alerted to the scene at approximately 8:30 am on Monday, April 8, 2024, and sadly, Ms. Thiamphanit was pronounced dead by paramedics at the location. A comprehensive investigation was immediately launched, involving extensive inquiries and evidence gathering over the subsequent months. Bettamio, currently without a fixed address, was officially charged with murder on Saturday, the day after his arrival in the UK.

He is scheduled to appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday, April 25, to address the charges. The family of Ms. Thiamphanit has been informed of this significant development in the case and continues to receive support from specialist officers during this incredibly difficult time. Detective Chief Inspector Alison Foxwell, leading the investigation, expressed gratitude to Ms. Thiamphanit’s family and friends for their patience and unwavering support throughout the investigation.

The case has garnered significant attention, particularly due to the circumstances surrounding the victim’s death and the international effort required to bring the suspect to justice. Initial investigations revealed that Ms. Thiamphanit was renting the £4 million property and utilizing Airbnb to generate income. Her mother, Fiona Fu, shared heartbreaking details about her daughter’s aspirations and the devastating impact of her loss. Ms. Fu revealed that Angela had met the alleged perpetrator through the Airbnb platform.

She described Angela as a driven and ambitious individual who was working towards financial independence and a secure future for her mother. Angela’s dream was to establish a successful property management business and eventually own a hotel, a goal tragically cut short by her untimely death. Ms. Thiamphanit, a dual Thai and Chinese-Hong Kong national, had resided in London for the past decade. She was leasing the Hyde Park property on a two-year agreement, having moved in during January.

Her background included a childhood spent initially in Ratchaburi, Thailand, before relocating to Hong Kong with her mother following her parents’ divorce. She received her education at a boarding school in Wales and later pursued studies at the University of the Arts London. Prior to venturing into property management, Angela was employed at an IT company.

She had invested considerable resources into renovating the Hyde Park home, capitalizing on its prime location near popular tourist attractions and charging approximately £600 per night for room rentals on Airbnb. Angela shared the residence with her boyfriend, Chris Zeng, 27, and they occupied the basement to maintain privacy for their Airbnb guests.

Mr. Zeng revealed that Angela had informed him, shortly before his departure for Singapore, about a potential renter who expressed interest in leasing the entire property for a month at a substantial cost of £30,000. This communication occurred just days before Ms. Thiamphanit’s body was discovered, adding a crucial element to the ongoing investigation.

The police are continuing to gather evidence and build their case against Bettamio, with the upcoming court appearance expected to shed further light on the details of this tragic incident





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Murder Extradition Hyde Park Airbnb Dubai

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'It's not zero': WAF's Hyde on Kiaka's sale priceWest African Resources' Richard Hyde did not comment on whether the Burkina Faso government's A$175 million valuation of a 25% stake in the Kiaka venture was fair, but he noted that the miner's gold production and cash build in the March quarter were strong either way.

Read more »

Robber snatched £30,000 watch from elderly man's wrist near London's Hyde ParkZakaria Senouci, 27, robbed the pensioner in April 2025, which has left the 73-year-old victim so anxious that he now plans to move abroad

Read more »

Rio Ferdinand Sells UK Mansion as Dubai Move Appears PermanentFormer footballer Rio Ferdinand has put his £10.5 million UK mansion on the market after relocating to Dubai with his family, citing lifestyle improvements and concerns over the UK tax system. He is also expanding his business interests in the Middle East.

Read more »

'World Class' tourism project planned for NI council area after failed Gondola projectThe concept plan aims to connect Kilbroney Forest Park in Rostrevor with Slieve Gullion Forest Park in south Armagh and Delamont Country Park on the outskirts of Killyleagh.

Read more »

Rio Ferdinand lists Kent mansion for £10.5million after Dubai moveFormer Manchester United player Rio Ferdinand is selling his seven-bedroom Kent mansion for £10.5million, potentially making an £8million profit. The family relocated to Dubai last summer, citing factors including UK tax rises. The property boasts extensive features but requires some renovation.

Read more »

There's a free spring fair happening in Belfast - here's what's happeningA free park and ride service will operate from Sir Thomas and Lady Dixon Park

Read more »