Dubai Prince's Ex-Wife Faces Forced Child Custody Handover, Fears Police Intervention

Zeynab Javadli, the ex-wife of a Dubai prince, is in a custody battle over her children. She faces police intervention to hand over her daughters to the father. The situation raises concerns about justice and human rights in Dubai.

Zeynab Javadli , the ex-wife of a prominent Dubai prince, is embroiled in a harrowing custody battle that has taken a disturbing turn. She now faces the imminent threat of her children being taken from her by force, according to her lawyer.

In a desperate video message released to the Daily Mail, Javadli, through her British lawyer David Haigh, revealed that the Dubai courts have ordered the police to retrieve her three young daughters and deliver them to their father, Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum. This devastating news follows a final appeal which failed to grant her custody, leaving her vulnerable to the court's decree. Javadli's account paints a picture of fear and uncertainty. The ex-wife shared footage which she streamed live, showing individuals she claimed were police officers, both male and female, outside her home, appearing to prepare for an intervention. Javadli described receiving messages from the UAE authorities about potential bomb alerts, advising her to seek shelter for her safety, while simultaneously being served with court notifications demanding she surrender her children. She stated the potential ramifications of failing to comply, including the police breaking into her home, arresting her, and forcibly removing her children. In her emotional video, she expressed her distress, waiting for the imminent action against her. The court order mandates that Javadli must return custody of the minors to Sheikh Saeed, and explicitly states that coercive force may be employed if she fails to comply. However, Javadli contends that a prior legal agreement, reached with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Ruler of Dubai and a significant figure in British horseracing, granted her the right to retain custody of her daughters. This situation brings to light a concerning look into the lives of mothers and the judicial system in the UAE, particularly in cases involving powerful figures and the ruling families of the nation.\The core of the conflict lies in the dispute over the well-being and upbringing of the children. Court documents released in November of the preceding year outlined Javadli's allegations against Sheikh Saeed, a businessman and former Olympic clay shooter. She accused him of causing distress and harm to their daughters through neglect, including lack of supervision, the use of inappropriate language, sleep deprivation, and reckless driving. Sheikh Saeed countered these accusations by asserting that Javadli had refused to obey prior court orders. He further claimed that she sought to keep the children away from him to instill Western behaviors that he believed were not appropriate for Muslims, UAE citizens, and particularly members of the ruling family. Mr. Haigh emphasized Sheikh Saeed's significant influence, highlighting that he is a powerful nephew of Dubai's ruler. He also mentioned that Sheikh Saeed had previously taken his daughters and held them against their will for a significant period. Haigh stated that Javadli has been effectively held hostage in her own home since November, fearful of arrest due to outstanding warrants and travel bans. He passionately characterized the situation as state-backed torment and torture, condemning the lack of protection afforded to residents. This case contributes to the ongoing debate about the justice system and human rights within Dubai, particularly regarding the rights and treatment of mothers facing legal battles. The lack of response from the authorities only fuels speculation about whether a fair process can be guaranteed in such circumstances.\The situation involving Javadli is not an isolated incident. The case is part of a series of highly publicized controversies that have involved princesses of the Dubai ruling family, raising questions about the fairness of judicial processes and protection of individuals' rights within the country. One significant example is the case of Sheikh Mohammed’s former wife, Princess Haya, who fled the UAE, fearing for her life. Furthermore, in 2021, one of Sheikh Mohammed’s daughters, Princess Latifa, released videos claiming she had been drugged and held captive by her father in a 'villa jail' after attempting to leave the country. She subsequently released a statement indicating that she was living as she wishes. The Daily Mail has made attempts to contact both Sheikh Saeed’s lawyer and the Dubai Police for comment, highlighting the need for accountability and transparency in these matters. The circumstances of Javadli's case and the other documented instances shed light on a complex set of human rights and justice challenges, that require critical and public discussion. These events are part of a worrying pattern, indicating the vulnerabilities experienced by certain individuals within the UAE. As the custody battle unfolds, the focus remains on the well-being of the children involved and the need for a fair resolution that respects human rights





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