Dubai's Al Awir Prison: Hell on Earth for Detainees

A notorious prison in Dubai, Al Awir Central, is described as 'hell on earth' by former detainees. It houses murderers, terrorists, and rapists and is where Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews claims to have been detained. Former glamour model Katie Price has reported that Lee called her from the prison, claiming to be arrested and detained on suspicion of espionage.

Less than 20 miles from Dubai 's shiny centre lies a notorious prison that has been described as 'hell on earth.

' The complex, which houses murderers, terrorists and rapists, is where Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews says he has been detained. The former glamour model, 47, has said Lee called her claiming to be in Al Awir prison in Dubai this morning, after he first went missing two weeks ago today. During a two-minute call from the notorious prison, she said he told her he was arrested and detained on suspicion of espionage.

Lee had vanished after sending Katie a video of him hooded with his hands tied after being 'bundled into a van' and taken to a 'black site', as he tried to make his way to London to be with her last week. He sent a series of texts and voice messages to the mother of five, claiming he had been kidnapped. It is understood Lee was arrested on Thursday, May 14.

Al Awir Central, nicknamed Dubai's Alcatraz, is notorious for its brutal conditions, with inmates tortured for confessions and suffering from horrific illnesses. Dangerous prisoners are kept in unsanitary and overcrowded cells, alongside expats, including British citizens, many who are held without formal charges or coerced into making confessions. The former glamour model, 47, has said Lee called her claiming to be in Al Awir prison in Dubai this morning, after he first went missing two weeks ago today.

A policeman enters Dubai's Al Awir central prison in the United Arab Emirates. Lee is now facing what former detainees have described as inhumane conditions, where up to 15 men are forced to share a single room, sleeping on bunk beds and the floor. Expats who have previously languished in the Emirati hellhole have described horrific experiences, including Brit Albert Douglas, who was imprisoned in 2021 and spent four years in the UAE's notorious detention centres.

Amongst these was Al Awir, where he spent most of his sentence before his release in December 2025. During his time there, Douglas claims he was tortured by guards, deprived of food, water and medical treatment, and witnessed the rape and suicides of fellow inmates.

'You're locked up for 23 to 24 hours a day. More often than not it's 24 hours... and there are no facilities that really exist, they have a library, you have to wait three months to go,' he told the Daily Mail.

'They have a gym. I think I went twice in four years... There's nothing to look forward to, the food is inedible, every meal comes with a side order of cockroaches.

' Sleep, he said, was the only way to survive. Karl Williams, a Brit who was jailed in Dubai's 'Alcatraz' for a year in 2012, revealed in his memoir how he saw men being stabbed to death, had electric shocks administered to his testicles and feared corrupt police would gang rape him.

He described seeing packs of guards stood by without intervening as inmates attacked each other: 'I saw men get stabbed in the neck and others sliced down their faces. Blood splattered every surface as prisoner after prisoner was sliced.

' He also said the prison was run by Russian gangsters, who would use HIV-positive inmates to rape and infect others as a means of punishment. Williams, along with fellow Brits Grant Cameron and Suneet Jeerh said they were given electric shocks and had guns held to their heads during their time in al-Awir.

'They pulled down my trousers, spread my legs and started to electrocute my testicles,' Williams wrote. 'It was unbelievably painful. I was so scared. I started to believe that I was going to die in that room.

' Prisoners in the Al Awir jail must have a shaved head at all times, starting when they enter and they are punished if their hair gets long, while women reportedly have to wear head coverings. Punishments include bans on TV and calls to home, with phone access severely limited regardless. Prisoners are rarely allowed visitors. Letters and parcels sent to inmates are checked by the prison and carry the risk of being censored, including parts of magazines and books.

While many of the most high-profile accounts of the grim conditions have come from men in recent years, the situation faced by women is feared to be even more brutal. Inmate Dinchi Lar said that in her jail there were a minimum of 10 people for three bunk beds, meaning she was forced to sleep on the floor.

'There's nothing like personal space... you are sleeping and somebody is in your face. You're literally sleeping on top of another person,' she told ITV. Over three months Lar said she was only able to step outside and 'see the sun' for a 15-minute period





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Dubai Al Awir Prison Katie Price Lee Andrews Espionage Kidnapping Torture Conditions Prisoners Women Alcatraz Russian Gangsters HIV Positive Inmates Gang Rape

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