Duchess of Edinburgh Becomes Patron of RJAH Veterans Orthopaedic Service

The Duchess of Edinburgh joins The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital's veteran care program as patron, supporting specialist orthopaedic treatment for armed forces personnel.

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Edinburgh has formally accepted the role of Patron for the Veterans' Orthopaedic Service at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital. This strategic appointment underscores the institution's ongoing commitment to providing specialized musculoskeletal and orthopaedic care for veterans and members of the Armed Forces community across the United Kingdom.

The announcement was made on Wednesday, 11 November, immediately following the annual Act of Remembrance Service at the facility. To mark this significant milestone, a portrait of The Duchess was unveiled within the Headley Court Veterans' Orthopaedic Centre, highlighting the deepening ties between the Royal Family and the specialized healthcare initiatives for service personnel.

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Duchess of Edinburgh Patronage Details

The Duchess of Edinburgh's new patronage serves as a high-profile endorsement for The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital's dedicated veteran care unit. Lt Col Carl Meyer, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon and Clinical Director of the Veterans' Orthopaedic Service, stood alongside Harry Turner, Chair of The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, to witness the formal declaration. The appointment signals a major validation of the service's operational model and its growing reputation within the national healthcare landscape.

Foundation and Headley Court Centre Growth

Lieutenant Colonel Carl Meyer founded the Veterans' Orthopaedic Service in 2014 with a vision to create care specifically designed around the unique physical and psychological needs of those who have served. Since its inception, the service has evolved into a nationally recognized model of care, prompting the construction of a dedicated facility. The £6 million Headley Court Veterans' Orthopaedic Centre, the UK's first orthopaedic facility exclusively for veterans, was officially opened by Her Royal Highness during a visit to The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital in April 2023.

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The development of this state-of-the-art centre was made possible through the financial and logistical support of The Headley Court Charity, which also lent its name to the building and remains a key partner in the service's operations. The facility has rapidly established itself as a focal point for specialist healthcare, welcoming more than 2,000 patients during its first year of operation alone. The environment is specifically designed to provide reassurance to veterans, ensuring that their military background and experiences are understood by the clinical team.

Stakeholder Perspectives on Veteran Care

Lt Col Carl Meyer, founder and Director of the Veterans' Orthopaedic Service, described the appointment as both humbling and immensely encouraging for the staff. He emphasized that the patronage highlights the critical importance of specialist support for the Armed Forces community and will help the hospital continue to build on the service's success for veterans from across the UK. The service aims to ensure that veterans access care from clinicians who understand both the physical demands of military service and the specific challenges faced by personnel.

Stacey Keegan, Chief Executive of The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, expressed delight at the Duchess of Edinburgh's interest in the wellbeing of veterans. She noted that the patronage recognizes the work undertaken by the hospital's teams over many years and supports their ambition to continue developing specialized services. Harry Turner, Trust Chair, added that the announcement is a proud moment for everyone associated with the institution, underlining the importance of ensuring the highest standards of care for those who have served the country.

Future Rehabilitation Pilot and Service Expansion

The Veterans' Orthopaedic Service is now expanding beyond traditional orthopaedic treatment through the delivery of a new Rehabilitation Service pilot. This initiative explores enhanced recovery support for veterans, including more coordinated advice, detailed recovery planning, and access to specialist expertise following orthopaedic treatment. The pilot has the potential to significantly extend the reach and impact of the service, helping more veterans access specialist rehabilitation as part of The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital's ambition to deliver world-class healthcare.

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Over the past decade, the service has continued to grow, supported by a network of veterans' organizations and partners like The Headley Court Charity. The ongoing development of these initiatives ensures that the Armed Forces community receives comprehensive support that addresses both immediate clinical needs and long-term recovery goals. This continued expansion reinforces the institution's status as a leader in veteran-specific orthopaedic care.