Duchess of Edinburgh Inspires Summer Wardrobe with Floral Blouse and Espadrilles

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, showcases a timeless summer look featuring a Penelope Chilvers floral blouse and Toms espadrilles, offering style tips and comparable alternatives for readers.

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As summer approaches, two classic pieces deserve a place on any wardrobe wish list: a floral blouse and a pair of espadrilles. The Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie, offered a masterclass in casual elegance while attending the twentieth anniversary of Open Farm Sunday in her capacity as Honorary President of LEAF.

She chose a charming Monday blouse from Penelope Chilvers, paired with khaki Paige jeans and a set of Toms Valencia espadrilles, creating a look that was at once relaxed and refined, perfectly suited to a countryside gathering. Sophie has long been an admirer of Penelope Chilvers, turning to the label for both clothing and shoes on numerous occasions. The blouse she wore showcases an indigo‑blue and sunny‑yellow vintage‑inspired print that feels both romantic and practical.

Short puff sleeves and delicate ruffle trims lend a feminine flourish, while the colour scheme is versatile enough to match a range of summer staples. Although the Duchess styled the top with utility‑style trousers for the event, the piece could just as easily be paired with denim, tailored shorts, or a flowing skirt, making it a worthwhile investment for the season.

The accompanying footwear, Toms Valencia espadrilles, features a soft denim‑blue textile upper and a flat platform sole that balances comfort with style. The design is ideal for everything from leisurely weekend walks to garden parties, ensuring the shoes will be a frequent go‑to throughout the warm months.

For readers who wish to recreate the Duchess's look, a selection of similar items is available from a variety of retailers, ranging from affordable options like H&M and Boden to higher‑end selections such as Michael Kors and Coach. Each alternative captures a facet of the original ensemble, providing flexibility for different budgets while preserving the effortless summer aesthetic that Sophie demonstrated so gracefully





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Sophie Duchess Of Edinburgh Floral Blouse Espadrilles Summer Fashion Penelope Chilvers

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