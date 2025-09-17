Duchess of Kent to be Laid to Rest at Frogmore: A Royal Burial Ground Filled with History

Katharine, Duchess of Kent, will be laid to rest at Frogmore, a Royal Burial Ground near Windsor Castle, on Tuesday. The choice of burial site is significant due to the ground's history and its connection to other members of the Royal Family.

The Duchess of Kent, who passed away on September 4th at the age of 92, will be laid to rest at Frogmore , following her funeral on Tuesday. Despite her strong Yorkshire roots, the late Duchess will be buried in Windsor for a deeply personal reason. The Royal Burial Ground at Frogmore has served as a resting place for many members of the British Royal family over the years.

Consecrated by the Bishop of Oxford in 1928, this historic ground sits on the Home Park estate near Windsor Castle, adjacent to the Royal Mausoleum, where Queen Victoria and Prince Albert are laid to rest. Initially established as the Royal Vault beneath St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, the Royal Burial Ground became necessary when the existing vault reached its capacity, with notable interments including Kings George IV and William IV. Since then, a significant number of Royal family members, typically excluding monarchs and their consorts, have found their final resting place within the Royal Burial Ground. These include Queen Victoria's children, Princess Helena, Prince Arthur, and Princess Louise. More recently, individuals such as Katharine, Duchess of Kent's late brother-in-law, Sir Angus Ogilvy, who passed away in 2005, and Princess Alice, Duchess of Gloucester, sister-in-law of King George VI, have also been interred there. The Duchess of Kent's Mausoleum, originally built in 1861 for Queen Victoria's mother, Princess Victoria, Duchess of Kent and Strathearn, stands nearby in the beautiful Frogmore Gardens. Adding to the poignant nature of her burial is the fact that the grounds are steeped in history and tradition, marked by the presence of other esteemed Royals.The Duchess of Kent leaves behind a legacy not merely as a devoted wife to Prince Edward, but also as a loving mother, grandmother, and educator. She was married for 64 years, becoming the mother to Lady Helen Taylor, George Windsor, Earl of St Andrews, and Lord Nicholas Windsor. She was also a doting grandmother to ten grandchildren, including Lady Amelia Windsor and Lady Marina. Beyond her Royal duties, she was renowned for her work as a school teacher. With the consent of Queen Elizabeth II, she stepped back from her Royal responsibilities in 2002 and dedicated thirteen years to teaching at a primary school in Hull, where she was simply known as 'Mrs. Kent'. She also founded the charity FutureTalent, which supports young musicians from disadvantaged backgrounds, attracting the support of prominent figures like Sting, Dame Judi Dench, and Lesley Garrett.





