Duchess Sophie channels Cinderella in Emilia Wickstead coat dress for parade and service

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, made a statement appearance at the parade and service of the Combined Cavalry Old Comrades Association in Hyde Park, wearing a classically elegant pastel blue Emilia Wickstead coat dress with a figure-hugging silhouette. Her neutral-toned wide-brimmed brown hat, matching heels, and clutch bag added to her polished look.

The Duchess of Edinburgh wore a waist-cinching coat dress and a matching wide-brimmed brown hat for a solo outing at a parade and service of the Combined Cavalry Old Comrades Association on 10 May.

She has worn the same Emilia Wickstead 'Blue Kalonice Crepe Wrap Coat Dress' on previous occasions, including the Sovereign's Parade and a Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church. The royal also donned the outfit to a garden party at Buckingham Palace and a visit to Airbus Defence and Space. She kicked off garden party season in style with a cinched Prada wool jacket and a floaty skirt





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