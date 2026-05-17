Duck Dynasty Star Al Robertson on His Marriage Betrayal and Faith-Led Healing

Al Robertson shares his marital betrayal and the surprising step that saved his marriage, all while exploring spirituality with a new Lifetime documentary.

A Duck Dynasty star is opening up about a shocking marital betrayal - and the surprising step that ultimately saved his marriage. Al Robertson , the eldest son of the late Duck Dynasty patriarch Phil Robertson and Miss Kay Robertson, gets candid about the turmoil he and his wife Lisa faced in a new Lifetime documentary Faith & Forgiveness .

The film delves into the moment Al discovered Lisa had been involved with an ex-boyfriend 15 years into their marriage - and how their faith helped guide them back together. Everything can be worked through





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Marital Betrayal Duck Dynasty Star Faith & Forgiveness Al Robertson Lisa Al's Brother-In-Law Phil Robertson Loyalty Forgiving Infidelity Mormon Church Adultery

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