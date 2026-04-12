Duffy to Make Comeback With Disney+ Documentary and New Music Management

After years of seclusion, singer Duffy is set to return with a Disney+ documentary and new music management, signaling a comeback following her ordeal and retreat from the spotlight.

Following a prolonged absence from the public eye, Welsh singer Duffy is preparing for a significant comeback, with streaming giant Disney+ set to release a documentary about her life. The news signals a potential return to the music scene for the artist who has kept a low profile since 2011.

She has also signed with TaP music management, the company representing Lana Del Rey, suggesting the possibility of new music releases. This resurgence comes after a period of reclusiveness, during which Duffy resided in a luxurious mansion in Weybridge, Surrey. The property, listed for sale in 2024 for £7.5 million, eventually sold at a Sotheby's auction last summer for £5.3 million. Duffy's extended retreat has been punctuated by the sale of her secluded home, and the announcement of her upcoming documentary, fueling excitement among fans eager to see her back in the spotlight after so many years of silence.<\/p>

For fifteen years, Duffy, who achieved international fame with hits like 'Mercy' and 'Warwick Avenue', chose to live a life away from the public eye. Her decision to retreat from the music industry was made in 2011, after a string of successes, including winning three BRIT Awards and a Grammy in 2009. The singer’s extended absence from the music scene was followed by a public revelation in 2020 about a series of horrifying crimes she had endured, including being kidnapped, drugged, and raped. Her former home in Weybridge served as a sanctuary during this challenging time. The 4,000 sq ft mansion, boasting eight bedrooms, five bathrooms, and designed in a minimalist style, offered privacy and seclusion. The property included features like marble fireplaces, chandeliers above four-poster beds, formal gardens, fountains, a rose garden, and was further secured with a 12ft fence and CCTV. The location in Weybridge, known for its affluent residents and celebrity connections, provided an environment where Duffy could remain relatively unnoticed.<\/p>

Duffy's retreat, underscored by the sale of her Weybridge home and the anticipation surrounding her Disney+ documentary, marks a new chapter. The singer, who changed her name to Duffy Jones in 2013, has meticulously maintained her privacy. The artist's new management reportedly plans to utilize photographs taken during her earlier career. The singer’s announcement in 2020 revealed the trauma she experienced and left her feeling suicidal. She explained that she spent weeks and weeks alone in the aftermath of her ordeal. The singer further stated that being raped 'stripped me of my human rights, to experience a life with autonomy from fear. It has already stolen one third of my life.' However, Duffy has demonstrated resilience and a commitment to healing, noting that she has worked hard to feel joy again. Her upcoming documentary, along with her partnership with TaP music management, strongly suggests that Duffy will begin to share her story and music with the world once more.<\/p>





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Duffy to Make Comeback After Years of Seclusion: New Music and Disney+ Documentary on the HorizonWelsh singer Duffy, known for her global hits 'Mercy' and 'Warwick Avenue,' is set to return to the music scene after a long absence. Having lived a secluded life in Surrey, the singer is now preparing for a major comeback, including a documentary with Disney+ and a partnership with the management company TaP, which also represents Lana Del Rey. This follows the sale of her mansion and the revelation of personal struggles.

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