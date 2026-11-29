Florida Highway Patrol confirms Raul Jonathan Espinoza Martinez faces vehicular homicide charges for killing Detective Alan Smith in a wrong-way DUI crash on Interstate 95.

Raul Jonathan Espinoza Martinez, a thirty-seven-year-old illegal alien with a documented history of Driving Under the Influence (DUI) offenses, faces eight felony and misdemeanor charges after allegedly killing Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Detective Alan Smith in a wrong-way highway collision. The fatal accident occurred on Interstate 95 in Florida on Thanksgiving morning at approximately five in the morning, when Martinez drove a Hertz rental vehicle on the wrong side of the road.

The Fatal Collision and Immediate Aftermath

Authorities stated that Martinez drove between seven and eight miles on the wrong side of Interstate 95 before slamming his rental car into the vehicle driven by Detective Smith. The bomb-squad detective was pronounced deceased at St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach, the same hospital where Martinez was later arrested by officers on Thursday.

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Florida Highway Patrol Lieutenant Indiana Miranda revealed to WPBF that Martinez was operating the rental car despite not being authorized to drive it. Teri Barbera, the spokesperson for the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, confirmed that the suspect was also under a detention hold from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the time of the crash.

Criminal History and Licensing Violations

Criminal History and Licensing Violations

Martinez's previous arrest records indicate a serious pattern of traffic and criminal violations that preceded the fatal incident. In August, prior to the Thanksgiving crash, he was ordered to have his driver's license revoked for ten years due to prior offenses.

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He had previously been placed on probation for a DUI conviction, yet he managed to secure a rental car from Hertz without a valid license. Authorities are currently investigating the specific mechanisms that allowed Martinez to rent the vehicle despite his suspended status, though no further details on the rental process have been released.

Charges, Court Proceedings, and Detention Terms

Judge Autumn Gurrola waived Martinez's first court appearance because he remained hospitalized following the crash. She found probable cause for the charges and ordered him held on no bond for the vehicular DUI homicide charge. The remaining charges carry a total value of $1.7 million.

The suspect faces eight counts, including vehicular homicide, DUI causing death, aggravated battery, and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer. Additional charges include driving while his license was suspended resulting in death or serious bodily injury, driving with a suspended license, and reckless driving causing property damage or injury.

Judge Gurrola granted a motion for a pretrial detention hearing to take place within five days. Martinez is scheduled to be transferred to Palm Beach County Jail after his release from medical care. His next court dates are recorded for December 26 and January 21.

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Upon his arrest at the hospital, officers placed Martinez in the same handcuffs that Detective Smith had been carrying with him at the time of the accident, a detail reported by WPBF that has drawn significant public attention.

Legacy of Detective Alan Smith and Official Tributes

Detctive Alan Smith, forty-six years old, joined the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office in January 2007. He became a member of the Bomb Squad in 2013 and graduated from the FBI Hazardous Devices School a year later. He also served as a Task Force Officer with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, specializing in explosives-related investigations.

Beyond his law enforcement career, Smith was a college professor completing his doctoral degree. The Sheriff's Office highlighted his passion for education, mentorship, and his role as a devoted husband to his wife, Jennifer, and father to their fourteen-year-old son, Alexander.

President Donald Trump paid tribute to Detective Smith during an event at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday. The President honored the officer's expertise in bombs and explosives and acknowledged the devastating loss to the family and the law enforcement community.