Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh Begin Portuguese Visit Celebrating Treaty of Windsor Anniversary

Prince Edward and Sophie, Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, commenced a three-day official visit to Portugal, marking the 640th anniversary of the historic Treaty of Windsor. Their itinerary includes engagements in Lisbon and Porto focused on strengthening bilateral ties, celebrating shared history, and highlighting initiatives in sport inclusion and Women, Peace and Security. The couple's fashion choices and public interactions have drawn significant attention.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh arrived in Lisbon yesterday, kicking off a three-day official visit to Portugal that commemorates the 640th anniversary of the Treaty of Windsor.

This ancient pact, signed in 1386, is one of the world's oldest diplomatic alliances, and the royal couple's trip aims to celebrate and reinforce the enduring partnership between the United Kingdom and Portugal. Their first full day was packed with engagements across the Portuguese capital, blending historical homage with modern cultural exchange and ending with a high-profile social event where the Duchess's attire became a major talking point.

The morning began with a formal opening at the Portuguese National Archive, where an exclusive exhibition dedicated to the Treaty of Windsor was unveiled. For the first time in the document's 630-year history, copies of the original treaty were displayed together, offering a rare glimpse into the medieval accord.

Prince Edward, known for his linguistic interests, engaged with archive staff, quipping, "You look after your documents better than we do," while the Duchess observed that the ancient handwriting was incredibly small. Dressed for the occasion in an elegant silk summer dress from Suzannah London-the 'Veronique' featuring a soft green clover print-Sophie, 61, embodied refined style. The event underscored the deep historical roots that bind the two nations, a theme central to the entire visit.

Later, the couple embraced more interactive diplomacy. The Duchess delivered a keynote speech to students participating in a Model NATO simulation, an initiative organized by the British Embassy Lisbon in collaboration with Birmingham University and six Portuguese universities. Her address likely touched on themes of international cooperation and security, aligning with the visit's broader focus on contemporary issues like Women, Peace and Security.

Meanwhile, Prince Edward showcased his Portuguese language skills during a public walk through Lisbon's Estrela Garden with Mayor Carlos Moedas. Their journey through the city center continued in iconic fashion as they boarded a historic yellow tram. The Prince further delighted onlookers by disembarking and expressing his gratitude with a clearly pronounced "obrigado," a simple gesture that resonated widely as a sign of respect and cultural appreciation. This lighter, more accessible side of royal diplomacy was on full display.

The day culminated in a lavish garden party hosted at the residence of the UK Ambassador. There, the Duke and Duchess mingled with charity leaders and representatives from both countries, reinforcing people-to-people connections.

However, much of the public and media conversation centered on the Duchess's stunning fashion choice for the evening: a striking backless red dress dubbed the 'Strawberry Date Dress' by designer Materlier Design. She accessorized with bold earrings from Guila Barela and Penelope Chilvers platform sandals in burgundy. The ensemble earned effusive praise from royal enthusiasts on social media, with fans using nicknames like "Sunshine Sophie" and describing her as "exquisite" and "regal," some even noting "Downton Abbey vibes.

" This sartorial spotlight is a recurring element in royal tours, illustrating how fashion diplomacy captures public imagination. This visit to Portugal, the first by a senior royal since 2011, is strategically timed to reaffirm ties post-Brexit and amidst broader European realignments. Beyond the anniversary, the itinerary is designed to highlight shared values and future-focused collaborations, particularly in areas like sports inclusion.

The presence of the couple's daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, in related recent news-having taken a paid role at the Royal Windsor Horse Show-adds a layer of contemporary royal family narrative, showcasing the younger generation stepping into public duties. Overall, the trip serves as a multifaceted diplomatic performance: honoring a centuries-old treaty, engaging with youth and civil society, demonstrating cultural fluency, and leveraging the soft power of royal presence and fashion to strengthen the bilateral relationship for the modern era





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