Duke of Kent Stands Alone at Slimmed-Down Trooping the Colour After Wife's Death

Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, made a solitary appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour, reflecting the monarchy's reduced numbers. The 90-year-old widower, who lost his wife of 64 years last year, was seen taking photos of the Red Arrows flypast. The event saw a significantly smaller royal contingent compared to past years, emphasizing the shift toward a streamlined working royal family.

Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, appeared solemn but composed as he joined senior working royals on the Buckingham Palace balcony for Trooping the Colour, the King's official birthday celebration.

At 90, he attended alone, marking his first appearance at the annual event following the death of his wife, Katharine, Duchess of Kent, who passed away last September. The Duke, a first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II, stood at the far right of the balcony, a visual representation of the monarchy's slimmed-down structure. In a poignant moment, he was photographed using his phone to capture the Red Arrows flypast, having missed the carriage procession due to mobility challenges.

The balcony crowd was markedly smaller than in previous decades, reflecting a shift toward limiting appearances to working royals and the direct heirs' children. In 2019, roughly 42 royals crowded the space, and by 2022 the number had dropped to about 18. The Duke of Kent, the oldest working royal, shares a close bond with King Charles III, who hosted a private 90th birthday celebration for him at Windsor Castle in October.

Though he is not a full-time working royal, his presence at major events underscores family continuity. His siblings, Prince Michael of Kent and Princess Alexandra, were also in attendance, along with the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester. The Waleses-Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales-have a warm relationship with the Duke and supported him at his wife's funeral at Westminster Cathedral.

There, the visibly grieving Duke, using a walking stick, was comforted by his daughter, Lady Helen Taylor, and surrounded by his three children and ten grandchildren. The Duchess of Kent died peacefully at Kensington Palace after a long illness, ending a 64-year marriage that began in 1961. On the day, the King and Queen Camilla travelled in a carriage to Horse Guards Parade, where the Prince of Wales rode on horseback alongside the Princess Royal and the Duke of Edinburgh.

Kate, dressed in a light blue Catherine Walker coat dress, joined the carriage procession with her children: Prince George, 12; Princess Charlotte, 11; and Prince Louis, 8. The event blended military tradition with a modernized royal presence, highlighting both personal loss and institutional adaptation





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Duke Of Kent Trooping The Colour King Charles III Buckingham Palace Balcony Slimmed-Down Monarchy Katharine Duchess Of Kent Prince William Kate Middleton Red Arrows Royal Family Widower British Monarchy

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