Duke of Sussex Speaks Out on Rise in Antisemitism and Calls for Unity after Sharing Previously Unseen Opinion Piece

The Duke of Sussex has addressed the rise in antisemitism throughout the UK in a recently published opinion piece, drawing attention to recent lethal violence targeting Jewish communities and urging a resolute stand against both antisemitism and anti-Muslim hatred.

The Duke of Sussex has spoken out about the 'deeply troubling' rise in antisemitism throughout the UK in a newly published opinion piece. He expressed concern about the lack of subtlety in much of the media discussion surrounding the recent surge of antisemitic incidents across the UK.

Harry stressed the importance of 'legitimate protest' and insisted that staying silent allows 'hate and extremism to flourish unchecked'. He drew attention to recent 'lethal violence' targeting Jewish communities in Manchester and London, asserting that 'hatred directed at people for who they are, or what they believe, is not protest. It is prejudice'.

He also touched upon the 'deep and justified alarm' surrounding the extent of casualties in Gaza and Lebanon, while insisting that people must be more 'clear' about the direction of their anger. Harry concluded his article with an appeal for 'unity', calling on people to take a resolute stand against both antisemitism and anti-Muslim hatred 'wherever it appears'.

He wrote: 'Nothing, whether criticism of a government or the reality of violence and destruction, can ever justify hostility toward an entire people or faith.





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