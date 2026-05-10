Duncan James, the 48-year-old singer, details his relationship progress with Alexander Roque and a new campaign with Coors, blending personal joy with business success.

Duncan James , the renowned singer formerly of the band Blue , has announced a significant milestone in his relationship with his partner, Alexander Roque . After dating for eight months, the couple is preparing to move in together, with Alexandre joining Duncan in his mother's home.

This decision underscores the harmonious bond between Alexander and Duncan's mother, who share daily conversations and playful banter. Duncan expressed his joy and excitement about this new chapter, emphasizing how crucial his mother's approval is to him. He mentioned, Touched wood as he spoke, reflecting his cautious optimism.

A former love often due to family circumstances, Duncan shared the challenging history of his mother being adopted and raising him alone after his father gave her an ultimatum to choose between him and the baby. In addition to his blossoming relationship with Alexander, Duncan is nurturing strong connections with Alexander's parents, describing them as an extended family.

Meanwhile, Duncan is on tour with Blue, celebrating the band's 25th anniversary. The group, which includes Simon Webbe, Antony Costa, and Lee Ryan, reflects on their enduring friendship and shared experiences, noting how their journey has matured over the years. Duncan compares their bond to brotherhood and appreciates the growth and responsibilities they've gained. Beyond his personal life and music career, Duncan has partnered with Coors for a unique campaign.

Laughing through moments in front of the camera, Duncan revealed that Coors new Cold Coorus initiative uses a playful reference to his band's name. The tongue-in-cheek campaign highlights the exact moment your beer reaches peak chill. The launch is complemented by a surprise music video, with audiences eager to receive it by messaging BLUE on Coors Instagram or Facebook accounts once the mountains turn blue. Duncan and Alexander's relationship signifies healing and joy after previous heartaches.

Simultaneously, Duncan's career continues to thrive, blending personal happiness with professional triumphs





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Duncan James Alexander Roque Blue Coors Cold Coorus Band Tour

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