A 22‑year‑old Bulgarian man and his sister were found guilty of assault after a viral video captured a 12‑year‑old girl brandishing a knife and axe in self‑defence. The court rejected the man's false self‑defence claim, vindicating the teenage victims.

In a dramatic turn of events at Dundee Sheriff Court, a 22‑year‑old Bulgarian man, Ilia Belong, was found guilty of assault and threatening behaviour after a series of disturbing incidents involving two teenage sisters from a local school.

The case began in August 2025 when Belong followed a 12‑year‑old girl and her younger sibling through the Lochee district, shouting lewd comments and demanding they approach him. When the older child resisted, calling him "creepy," Belong shoved her, causing her to strike her head on a metal handrail. He then called his 20‑year‑old sister, Nadjedzha Belova, who arrived and assaulted the 13‑year{old sister, t he girl, dragging her by the hair and hitting 1 the head.

Belong filmed the 12‑year‑old brandishing a knife and an axe after the confrontation, a video that later went viral when shared on the social platform X by Elon Musk , who questioned the authorities for arresting a child who had been defending herself. The clip sparked national debate and prompted condemnation from First Minister John Swinney , who called Musk's comments "deliberate misinformation" and accused the billionaire of undermining community cohesion.

During the trial, the prosecution presented extensive evidence showing that Belong had fabricated a self‑defence narrative, falsely claiming the girl had called him a "f***ing migrant" and that she threatened him. In reality, his own recorded statements revealed he had called the girl "sexy" before the attack and that he was the aggressor.

Sheriff Tim Niven‑Smith described Belong's testimony as "wholly unconvincing, revisionist and self‑serving" and rejected his claim that he feared for his life when the child drew the weapons. The court also found Nadjedzha Belova guilty of assaulting the 13‑year‑old sister, confirming a pattern of coordinated intimidation orchestrated by the siblings. The victim's mother expressed relief that the truth finally prevailed after months of public vilification of her children.

She praised her daughters, now 13 and 14, for their composure in court, calling them "impressive" and "eloquent" witnesses who never wavered from the facts. The family clarified that the children had only lifted the knife and axe as a means of self‑defence, fearing further attacks from Belong and his sister.

With the convictions secured, the mother hopes the ordeal will allow the family to move forward and that the broader community will learn from the case, reinforcing the importance of listening to young victims rather than presuming guilt based on sensationalised media coverage





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