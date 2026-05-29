Dunelm Clearance Sale Offers Bedding Sets from £7 - Hotel Quality on a Budget

Dunelm launches massive clearance sale with bedding sets starting at £7. Customers praise hotel-quality feel. Explore top deals including floral, geometric, waffle, and cotton options.

Dunelm is currently hosting a major clearance sale, offering bedding sets at remarkably low prices, with some starting as low as £7. Shoppers are flocking to take advantage of these deals, and many reviewers have praised the quality, noting that the bedding feels comparable to what you would find in a luxury hotel.

With hundreds of products available, the online sale includes duvet covers, pillowcases, mattress toppers, and more. Refreshing your bedroom can be as simple as changing your bedding, providing an instant update without the expense and effort of replacing furniture, flooring, or wallpaper. Among the standout offers is the Elodie Meadow Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set, priced at just £10 for a double. This set features a vibrant floral design on a polycotton fabric that is reversible and machine washable.

Customer reviews have been overwhelmingly positive, with one shopper stating that it brightened and lifted their bedroom, and the material felt great even after washing. Another reviewer described it as lovely quality and refreshingly colourful. The Nils Geometric Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set starts at £7 for a single, with a stylish retro-inspired pattern and a 144 thread count.

One shopper compared it to five-star hotel bedding, while another noted it looks fresh even after washing, though a few mentioned the fabric felt slightly stiff initially. The Alston Waffle Polycotton Set, priced from £11, uses recycled polyester and cotton and offers a textured waffle weave. While many praised its summer-ready colour and elegant look, some reported issues with fraying after light use.

The Margo Floral 100% Cotton Set, reduced to £16 for a single, boasts a 144 thread count and a farmhouse aesthetic, with a hand-painted ditsy floral print that adds a cheerful modern vibe. For those seeking alternatives, other retailers are also offering discounts. Argos has cut its double Scandi Floral Sky Blue and Yellow Bedding Set from £20 to £13.37, while M&S offers its Pure Cotton Sateen Cherry Blossom Bedding Set for double at £24.75, down from £49.50.

Dunelm's own range continues to attract with its blend of affordability and style, though some products have received mixed reviews regarding durability. Overall, the clearance sale provides an excellent opportunity to upgrade bedding at a fraction of the cost, with many options to suit different tastes, from bold florals to minimalist geometrics. Shoppers are advised to act quickly, as popular items are selling out fast





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