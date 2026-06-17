Dunelm launches affordable new bedding range to refresh bedrooms for the season

Dunelm introduces a versatile collection of discounted bedding sets, featuring cotton‑rich percale, reversible floral prints and easy‑care polyester options, priced from £7 to £38 and designed for all bed sizes.

A fresh set of bedding can transform a bedroom with very little effort, and the arrival of a new collection from home‑goods retailer Dunelm is proving just that.

As the seasons shift, many shoppers are looking for a simple way to refresh their sleeping space, and Dunelm's latest range of reduced‑price bedding offers a palette of subtle yet striking colours and patterns that promise both style and comfort. The flagship offering is a cotton‑rich percale set priced at £34, available in four muted shades - olive, blush, mocha and sunny yellow - each accented with delicate stripes that add a hint of romantic detailing.

The collection is designed to suit a wide variety of bed sizes, from single right up to super‑king, and the durable percale fabric is built to withstand countless washes while retaining its smooth feel. Early customers have praised the set for its ease of care and the way the colour options can gently brighten a room without overwhelming the existing decor.

Beyond the headline product, Dunelm has rolled out a broader selection of discounted sets, with prices ranging from as low as £7 to £38. The range includes a reversible floral duvet and pillowcase set called Bexley Floral, which lets buyers flip between two complementary prints, and a Micro Stripe collection made from 100 % polyester that offers a soft, cosy texture while remaining fully machine‑washable.

For those who prefer a more lively aesthetic, the Alderley Stripe set combines a polycotton blend that merges the breathability of cotton with the quick‑dry benefits of polyester, delivering a vibrant, contrasting stripe design that requires minimal ironing. Nature‑inspired options are also on offer, such as the Bees Bedding Set, crafted from microfibre with a reversible bee‑and‑stripe motif and featuring recycled‑plastic button closures for an eco‑friendly touch.

The Foxley Ditsy set adds a burst of colourful floral charm in a breathable polycotton fabric, while the Aria and Finn Seersucker collections bring a sophisticated textured look that adds depth to the bedroom without sacrificing comfort. Each of these products highlights Dunelm's focus on easy care - most are fully machine‑washable and designed to resist creasing, allowing consumers to spend less time tidying and more time resting.

The new lineup is already generating buzz on Dunelm's website, where shoppers can explore detailed product descriptions, view matching accessories such as pillowcases and blackout curtains, and take advantage of the promotional pricing. With a variety of designs ranging from subtle stripes to bold floral prints, the collection aims to cater to diverse tastes while keeping the overall theme of affordable elegance.

As the retail season continues, the emphasis on versatile, low‑maintenance bedding aligns with a growing consumer desire for home upgrades that are both stylish and practical. Whether a homeowner is looking to revamp a single bedroom or completely overhaul a master suite, Dunelm's discounted bedding range provides an accessible way to inject fresh colour, texture, and comfort into any sleeping environment





EchoWhatsOn / 🏆 74. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Dunelm Bedding Home Decor Bedroom Makeover Affordable Furniture

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dunelm's 'elegant' summer bedspread gives a 'luxury hotel feel'Reduced in 10 different colours, the bedspread sis made from 'exquisitely soft' polyester

Read more »

Dunelm's storage solution coffee table reduced from £79 to £55 'has wow factor''Dunelm has done it again! Very affordable high quality coffee table. Everyone visiting me has been impressed by this wonderful piece of furniture'

Read more »

Dunelm rug reduced to £38 is so 'rich' it's made 'such a difference to our room''Makes such a difference to our room. Well worth the money. Have had so many compliments on it too.'

Read more »

Dunelm's 'stunning' rug that made 'such a difference to our room' slashed to £38The rug is discounted until Sunday

Read more »