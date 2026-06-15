Dunelm Launches Massive Storage Sale with Up to 50% Off Ottomans, Baskets and More

Dunelm is offering significant discounts of up to 50% on a wide array of home storage products including ottomans, baskets, and trunks. The sale targets shoppers aiming to declutter their homes, featuring items like foldable linen ottomans, hand-woven rush baskets, and multi-drawer storage units. A separate note mentions Dusk's price reduction on a curved storage piece. Product details highlight easy assembly, versatile designs, and stylish finishes suitable for any decor.

Dunelm , a leading homewares retailer, has launched a major sale on its extensive range of storage solutions, offering discounts of up to 50%. This promotion arrives at an ideal time for homeowners seeking to declutter and organise their living spaces more effectively.

The sale features a diverse selection of products, from simple baskets and ottomans to more substantial furniture pieces, all designed to maximise space and enhance home aesthetics. For those with a larger budget, Dusk is also offering reductions on a statement piece with a distinctive 'soft rolling curve' design, which is reportedly selling quickly due to its generous capacity for linens and clothing. The sale highlights several key products.

One popular item is a foldable linen-look ottoman, which provides concealed storage with a sturdy padded lid and arrives as a flat pack for easy assembly. Another highlight is a rush braid basket, hand-woven with cut-out handles, offering a natural, stylish solution for tidy room storage. A 6-drawer faux linen foldable ottoman combines substantial capacity with tool-free setup and serves dual purposes as both a storage box and a footrest.

The Purity Storage Trunk is noted for its elegant craftsmanship, featuring sturdy metal wire construction and a foldable design for space-saving versatility. A faux rattan storage basket with a lid is presented as an on-trend yet timeless option for throws and blankets, available in multiple sizes. The faux leather ottoman is praised for its effortless, tool-free assembly in seconds, spacious interior for essentials like blankets and pillows, and its function as a luxurious footrest.

Finally, a faux linen bed ottoman mirrors these benefits, offering a no-tool assembly, foldable design, and versatile use as storage or seating. Overall, Dunelm's sale capitalises on the perennial demand for smart, attractive home organisation. The products cater to various tastes and needs, from rustic natural fibres to modern faux leather and linen textures. The emphasis on easy assembly, foldability, and multi-functionality addresses common pain points for modern consumers.

The limited-time nature of the up-to-50% discount creates urgency, while the variety ensures there is something for every room and budget, making it a strategic retail event aimed at boosting sales and helping customers achieve a clutter-free home environment





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Dunelm Storage Sale Home Organisation Ottoman Basket Declutter Discount Homewares Foldable Furniture Dusk

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