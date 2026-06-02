Dunelm has recently reduced a ton of bedding sets and more during their huge 50% off sale. Whether you're into brighter colours or classic neutrals, there are plenty of bargains to choose from.

Dunelm Reduces Prices on a Ton of Bedding Sets and More During Huge 50% Off Sale . Whether you're into brighter colours or classic neutrals, there are plenty of bargains to choose from.

The retailer has slashed the price on a ton of different products including rugs, bedding, lighting and more. The store's huge 50% off sale has seen the prices of a number of bedding sets reduced. The Watercolour Floral duvet cover and pillowcase set, for example, has been reduced to £30 for a single size and is being praised for 'washing lovely'. It comes in a pretty reversible design.

The set is finished with a secure button closure to give you an uninterrupted night sleep. The Sophie Robinson Sunset Flowers Duvet Cover & Pillowcase Set is another product that has been reduced in price. This vibrant ensemble, woven from soft and breathable 100% Cotton with a 200 thread count, showcases a stunning array of radiant florals set against a beautifully smooth backdrop.

The unique combination of a striped reverse and a delightful striped ruffled edge adds a graceful touch of charm and elegance to the vibrant floral face. Perfect for brightening up any space, this set is naturally soft and breathable for year-round comfort. This reversible set is fully machine washable, offering a durable and colourful way to bring nature-inspired beauty into your home. The Margo Floral Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set is another product that has been reduced in price.

Featuring a hand-painted ditsy floral in vibrant colours, it's perfect for adding a cheerful yet modern vibe to your bedroom. Made from 100% cotton, it's naturally soft and breathable, ensuring cosy nights no matter the season. Available in four sizes, Margo is the ultimate blend of comfort and charm. The Nils Geometric Duvet Cover & Pillowcase Set is a product that has been reduced in price.

The minimalist geometric pattern, adds a modern flair. Made from a polycotton blend, it combines breathability with easy care-minimal ironing needed! Perfect for busy lifestyles, this stylish set is available in sizes up to super king. The Blossom Trail Jacquard Bedding Set is a product that has been reduced in price.

Elegant and textural, the subtle woven floral motif that adds depth and sophistication. Crafted from soft polyester for breathability and softness, it's a refined choice that elevates your bedroom's ambiance. The duvet cover and pillowcase set made from 100% organic cotton, offers a luxurious and cosy feel. Sporting an envelope-style opening, this set effectively reduces plastic usage.

With a variety of sizes and stunning colours available, you'll discover the perfect bedding set to enhance your bedroom. The duvet cover and pillowcase set embroidered with delicate flowers set against a pristine white, is another product that has been reduced in price. Made from recycled polyester, the bedding set is machine washable and quick to dry, so you don't need to trade practicality for style. Matching oxford pillowcases available to buy separately. Check out additional colourways available to buy separately





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Dunelm Bedding Sets Sale 50% Off Home And Garden

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