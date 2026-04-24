Dunelm's Affordable Outdoor Rugs Transform Patios for Summer

Dunelm is offering a range of budget-friendly outdoor rugs, including the popular Fallen Fruits Green & White Tiles Rug (£24) and the Maroc Geometric Rug (from £10), to help homeowners refresh their patios and gardens for the summer season. These water-resistant and UV-resistant rugs provide stylish and practical solutions for creating inviting outdoor spaces.

As the weather warms and outdoor living becomes more appealing, many homeowners are turning their attention to refreshing their gardens and patios. Dunelm is offering a range of affordable outdoor rugs that can dramatically transform an outdoor space, turning drab areas into stylish and inviting extensions of the home.

The retailer’s Fallen Fruits Green & White Tiles Rug, priced at just £24, is proving particularly popular. This sizeable rug, measuring 120cm x 183cm, is crafted from water-resistant polypropylene, ensuring durability and resilience against the unpredictable British weather. Its sophisticated green and white tile design adds a touch of elegance to patios, balconies, and other outdoor areas, while its UV-resistant properties prevent fading, maintaining its vibrant appearance even with prolonged sun exposure.

The reversible design offers versatility, allowing for easy style changes, and cleaning is a breeze – a simple rinse with a garden hose is all it takes to restore its fresh look. Beyond the Fallen Fruits rug, Dunelm also offers the Maroc Geometric Indoor Outdoor Rug, an even more budget-friendly option starting at just £10. This striking black and white rug provides a high-contrast aesthetic, ideal for those seeking a more modern look.

Like the Fallen Fruits rug, it’s made from durable, water-permeable polypropylene, making it suitable for outdoor use despite unexpected showers. Its reversible design and easy-clean material further enhance its practicality. For those preferring a more classic style, the £25 Habitat Stripe Outdoor Rug, with its Wimbledon-inspired green and white stripe pattern, offers a traditional touch. Measuring 180 x 240cm, it’s perfect for creating a welcoming atmosphere for alfresco dining, relaxing with a book, or socializing with friends.

Alternatively, Next’s Yard Natural Seagrove Natural Jute Effect Rug provides a more natural aesthetic, with prices starting from £54, offering an upscale option for both indoor and outdoor spaces. The popularity of Dunelm’s rugs is evident in the positive customer reviews. The Maroc Geometric rug, in particular, has garnered an impressive 4.8 out of five-star rating. Customers praise its excellent value for money, with many highlighting its ability to brighten up balconies and patios.

Several reviewers noted its suitability for covering weed-prone areas, creating a cleaner and more modern look. While most reviews are overwhelmingly positive, some customers have pointed out that the rugs are relatively thin and may be smaller than expected.

However, even these reviewers acknowledge their usefulness, especially considering the low price point. One delighted customer shared their experience, stating they found the rug to be exactly what they were looking for at an unbelievable price, praising the easy online ordering process and quick delivery. These affordable and stylish options from Dunelm, Habitat, and Next provide homeowners with accessible ways to elevate their outdoor spaces and enjoy the warmer months in style





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