Dunelm's Aria Seersucker Duvet Set Receives Glowing Reviews

Dunelm's Aria Seersucker Duvet Set has received a wealth of glowing reviews from customers, with many praising its stylish look and comfortable feel. The set is available in a range of sizes and colours, including blush, ink blue, powder blue, sage, white and taupe. However, some customers have reported issues with the set's durability after washing, which may be a concern for some shoppers.

Dunelm 's Aria Seersucker Duvet Set has garnered a wealth of glowing reviews from customers. The duvet cover set has been described as stylish, looking more expensive than it actually is.

All sizes have been reduced across the range, available in single, double, king and super king. Dunelm also offers six colour options, including blush, ink blue, powder blue, sage, white and taupe. The double-sized duvet and pillowcase set ordinarily retails at £32, but the ink blue, sage and white variations are now priced at £25.60 for the double-sized set.

The king-sized duvet and pillowcase set was previously £38, but the blush and powder blue options are now £19, while the ink blue, sage and white alternatives have been reduced to £30.40. Dunelm's product description reads: Introduce sophistication to your space with our Aria seersucker duvet set, blending comfort and style for a luxurious touch. The tactile seersucker texture adds visual interest, while the cotton composition ensures breathability for a cosy sleep.

Transform your bedroom into a haven of relaxation and style. The set is made from 100% cotton and can be machine washed. One delighted customer said: I am absolutely delighted with this duvet set. The 100% cotton fabric feels soft, breathable, and very comfortable to sleep in.

The seersucker texture gives it a stylish, fresh look and means it requires very little ironing. It washes beautifully and has maintained its quality and shape after laundering. Excellent value for money and highly recommended. Another shopper noted: Lovely and soft.

Looks much more expensive than it actually was! Will buy again. A third person remarked: Lovely seersucker bedding that keeps looking fresh and doesn't need ironing. This is my second purchase of the same item over a year ago and is in constant use.

Nevertheless, some customers have reported that the bedding deteriorated following washing. One stated: Material awful and it's just a complete rag after being washed. Another commented: This range does not wash well at all and the whole set looked old just after one wash. The seersucker effect did not last at all and I have since purchased a new set from elsewhere.

The set is available in white and silver grey. A double set costs £35, while the king size is priced at £45. Overall, the Aria Seersucker Duvet Set is a stylish and comfortable option for those looking to upgrade their bedding. With its 100% cotton composition and machine washable design, it is an excellent value for money.

However, some customers have reported issues with the set's durability after washing, which may be a concern for some shoppers. Regardless, the set's stylish look and comfortable feel make it a great option for those looking to add some sophistication to their bedroom.





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