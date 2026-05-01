Dunelm's Hotel-Inspired Bedding Collection Slashed in Price – Starting at £25

Dunelm's spring sale features huge discounts on luxurious bedding, including the popular Deco Fan Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set, now available from just £25. Shoppers are praising the sets for their quality, style, and value for money.

Dunelm is currently offering significant savings on its hotel-inspired bedding collections as part of its extensive spring sale . The Deco Fan Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set is a standout deal, now available for just £30 for a double size.

This promotion extends to other sizes, with single sets priced at £25, king size at £35, and super king at £40. The popularity of the Deco Fan set is evident in the positive feedback from customers who have already purchased it. Many praise its luxurious feel, sophisticated appearance, and excellent value for money. A simple bedding change can dramatically refresh a bedroom's aesthetic, and with spring arriving, it's an ideal time to revitalize your sleeping space.

The Deco Fan bedding is available in two color options, however, the orange umber shade has already sold out due to high demand. Shoppers are advised to act quickly if they wish to secure the remaining pristine white option, which is designed to complement a wide range of interior styles, particularly minimalist designs. Beyond the Deco Fan set, Dunelm's spring sale features other attractive bedding options.

The Margot 200 Thread Count Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set from Dusk is also priced at £30 for a double, reduced from its original price of £50. This set has received an impressive 4.95 out of 5-star rating from 88 reviewers, highlighting its popularity and quality. It features a detailed matelassé pattern, offering a different textured aesthetic compared to the Deco Fan's art deco fan design.

For those seeking a slightly more premium option, Next's Textured Embossed Square Pattern Bedding Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set is available for £38 for a double. Customers describe this set as 'worth every penny', appreciating its textured finish that minimizes the need for ironing. Dunelm's Deco Fan bedding set is crafted from polyester, which may be a consideration for shoppers who prefer cotton.

However, the polyester material doesn't seem to detract from the set's overall appearance or comfort, as evidenced by numerous positive reviews. Customers consistently describe the bedding as 'fresh and crisp', 'soft on the skin', and capable of 'transforming a plain spare bedroom into something special'. One reviewer noted the silky smooth feel against the body, while another appreciated the bedding's ability to provide warmth without causing overheating, making it suitable for year-round use.

The Deco Fan set is also praised for its breathability, ensuring a comfortable night's sleep. While one customer expressed a preference for larger fan shapes in the design, the overall consensus is overwhelmingly positive. The combination of affordability, style, and comfort makes Dunelm's Deco Fan bedding a compelling choice for those looking to update their bedroom décor this spring.

The sale also includes other discounted items, such as hair removal devices and skincare products, offering a range of opportunities to save





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