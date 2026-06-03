Dunelm Sale: Save £100 on Malta Rattan Garden Sofa Lounger Set

Dunelm is currently offering a significant discount on their Malta Rattan Garden Sofa Lounger Set, a high-quality garden furniture set that features a double sofa, a lounge sofa, and a coordinating coffee table. The set is praised by buyers for its comfort, spaciousness, and ease of assembly. With a 4.2-star rating on Dunelm's website, this set is a great option for anyone looking to upgrade their outdoor space. The sale includes a range of colours and styles, including grey and cream options. However, one customer did point out some drawbacks, including a hinge and clip that doesn't align. Despite this, the set is still highly rated and a great value for money.

Despite the weather being a little damp this week, it's never a wrong time to think about sprucing up your garden. Relaxing in the sunshine is a must when the sunshine returns, and we've found a great deal over on the Dunelm website.

You could pocket nearly £100 in savings on a replacement sofa set. This follows a major sale at Dunelm, which has reduced the price of a high-quality garden furniture set. The set, praised by buyers as high quality, comfortable and spacious, includes a substantial amount of furniture and extras, featuring a double sofa, a lounge sofa, and a coordinating coffee table.

While the set is offered in both cream and grey options, currently only the grey version is included in the promotion. On the Dunelm website, the full product description reads: Upgrade your outdoor space with the Malta lounger set. Featuring a click-together design for easy assembly, this set includes a double sofa, a lounger, and a matching table. The faux rattan finish adds a classic touch, while the layout offers plenty of room for relaxing or entertaining.

This garden furniture set features a coffee table, two compact chairs, and a larger sofa in black and beige tones. The Malta Rattan Garden Sofa Lounger Set has achieved 4.2 stars on Dunelm's website, with many purchasers commenting on its high quality, comfort, and ease of assembly. One purchaser noted: I can not wait for nice weather to be able to use this gorgeous garden set.

High quality, easy to put together, comfy cushions, just need some sun, and if it's that hot overnight sometimes, I may sleep outside on it, it is that spacious and comfortable.. Another remarked: Rattan Malta sofa set looks just as good in real life, the cushions are nicely padded and not too thin.

Very easy to put together with the clips and only a few screws, only needed a little assistance to hold the sofa/lounger up so I could clip larger parts together. Love it. A third remarked: Great garden furniture set - good quality and super comfortable. Very happy with the purchase.

A fourth noted: Lovely garden furniture, easy to put together very comfy, great value for money. A fifth commented: Very pleased with the set, and it was relatively easy to put together and it is looking good, just need the warmer weather to make full use of it. One customer did point out some drawbacks, however: Very pleased with this sofa. Bought two in the natural, and you can set it up with the long part at either end.

Put them together on my own, instructions are easy to follow. Deducted one star as there's a hinge and clip on one that doesn't align. Very comfortable and look more expensive than they are





EchoWhatsOn / 🏆 74. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Dunelm Malta Rattan Garden Sofa Lounger Set Garden Furniture Outdoor Space Sale Discount High-Quality Comfortable Spacious Easy To Put Together Faux Rattan Finish Classic Touch Relaxing Entertaining

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Heatwave Inspires Greek-Style Bedspread Deals at Dunelm and Other RetailersAs summer approaches, a heatwave makes it feel like the season has started. Greece remains a top holiday destination, but you can bring the Mediterranean aesthetic home with discounted bedspreads from Dunelm, Dusk, and Marks and Spencer. Dunelm's Antigoni Quilted Bedspread is reduced to £36, featuring a Mamma-Mia! style design in blue or green. Dusk offers a Rome Velvet Greek Matelasse Bedspread for £44, and Marks and Spencer has a XL Cotton Rich Quilted Throw for £85.

Read more »

'Relax in style' with B&M's 'rattan effect' garden furnitureThe high street retailer is selling the stackable and portable rattan-effect bench for summer

Read more »

'Gardens look beautiful' with Dunelm's 'perfect' £15 parasolThe £15 Dunelm garden parasol has impressed shoppers with its stylish design and budget-friendly price

Read more »

North Lanarkshire in Bloom 2026 garden competition launchedThis year’s categories include best individual garden; best shared or communal garden; best use of space; best garden transformation and best sustainable garden.

Read more »