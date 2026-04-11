Dunelm Shoppers Love William Morris Rug Now at Half Price

Discover the William Morris At Home Bird and Pomegranate Rug at Dunelm, a stylish and practical rug featuring a classic designer print. Available in multiple sizes and now at a reduced price, this machine-washable rug blends timeless design with everyday convenience.

Dunelm shoppers are enthusiastically embracing a stylish rug featuring a classic designer print, currently offered at a significant discount. The William Morris At Home Bird and Pomegranate Rug is proving to be a resounding success, and its appeal is readily apparent.

This captivating rug showcases a print drawn from the extensive archives of William Morris, a celebrated English textile designer renowned for his pivotal role in reviving traditional British textile arts and production techniques. The rug's design, a vibrant teal, is available in three distinct sizes, catering to diverse space requirements and preferences. The smallest variant, measuring 115cm x 170cm, is attractively priced at £99, making it an accessible option for various budgets. The medium-sized version of the William Morris print rug, spanning 190cm x 290cm, has been slashed by 50 percent, its price reduced from £279 to a remarkable £139.50. The largest offering, measuring 152cm x 230cm, is available for £169. This versatility ensures that the rug can seamlessly integrate into various rooms and spaces within the home. The Bird and Pomegranate Rug is not just visually appealing; it's also designed with practicality in mind, a critical factor for busy households. Its machine-washable nature significantly enhances its convenience, making it an ideal choice for families. This feature ensures that the rug remains fresh and clean, even with frequent use and potential spills. The rug's ability to maintain its aesthetic appeal, even with regular washing, sets it apart from other options in the market. Its ability to maintain its vibrancy over time is a testament to its quality and design.\Bursting with character, the Bird and Pomegranate Rug brings one of William Morris's most iconic and captivating patterns to life in a practical, contemporary design. The rug features a richly detailed printed pattern, which beautifully encapsulates the charm of birds gracefully nestled amongst fruit-laden branches, creating a harmonious celebration of the natural world. This intricate design element is a testament to the skill and artistry inherent in the William Morris aesthetic. Crafted with a luxuriously soft velvet-feel pile, the rug offers a wonderfully tactile experience, adding a touch of comfort and sophistication to any space. This velvet-feel pile contributes significantly to the rug's overall appeal, making it a joy to walk on and adding a sense of warmth to any room. This blend of practicality and beauty makes it a popular choice for homeowners seeking to enhance the aesthetic appeal of their living spaces. This thoughtful consideration of the tactile experience elevates the rug beyond its functional purpose, turning it into a focal point of comfort and style. The rug effortlessly bridges the gap between timeless design and everyday convenience, making it an ideal choice for bustling family homes. It's a testament to the ability to combine visual appeal with practical functionality.\The William Morris At Home Bird and Pomegranate Rug has garnered impressive reviews, with an overall rating of 4.7 out of five stars based on customer feedback. Customer reviews highlight the rug's visual appeal, with many praising the vibrant colors and intricate patterns. One customer commented: Beautiful rug, ordered the larger size. What I really like about it is the colour. So many different shades of green with pomegranates and birds on it. Machine washable as well. Another reviewer wrote: I'm pleased with the William Morris Rug. It is very soft to the touch and sits very well on underlay. Lots of walking on it and never moves. Remains smooth on the floor. The pattern is less distinct than other rugs I've had but I think this is part of the charm of the design. It is of very good quality and I would recommend it. These positive reviews showcase the rug's ability to create a sense of visual delight. While the vast majority of reviews are positive, some customers have experienced issues with the rug's stability. One shopper, however, was far from taken with the Bird and Pomegranate Rug, awarding it just two stars, stating the rug rucked up every time it was stepped on. To mitigate this issue, it may be worth investing in rug grippers, such as those available on Amazon. These triangular adhesive pads sit between the rug and the floor, preventing it from slipping or shifting out of position, ensuring that the rug remains securely in place and enhancing the overall user experience. This shows how to mitigate possible inconveniences and get the most out of the purchase





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Dunelm William Morris Rug Home Decor Sale Bird And Pomegranate Textile Design Discount Home Furnishings Machine Washable

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Dunelm Shoppers Rush to Buy Half-Price William Morris RugCustomers are flocking to Dunelm to purchase the William Morris At Home Bird and Pomegranate Rug, now available at half price. The rug, featuring a classic William Morris design, is praised for its intricate details, soft texture, and machine-washable practicality. The article also mentions two other rug options.

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