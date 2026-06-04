Dunelm slashes price of compact Malta Rattan garden sofa set to £230

The Malta Rattan Garden Sofa Lounger Set, usually £329, is now £230.30 at Dunelm. Reviewers commend its comfort, weather‑proof design, and space‑saving layout, making it an ideal budget option for small patios and balconies.

If you have a modest garden or balcony but still want a cosy spot to relax, a new garden furniture set from Dunelm may be the answer.

The Malta Rattan Garden Sofa Lounger Set, normally priced at £329, is being offered during the current summer promotion for just £230.30, delivering a discount of nearly £100. Shoppers have praised the piece for its comfort and compact footprint, noting that it works especially well in tighter outdoor areas where space is at a premium.

The range is presented in two colour schemes - a sophisticated grey with matching cushions and a lighter natural shade paired with white cushions - although only the grey version is currently on sale while the natural version remains at the full retail price. The set comprises a two‑seat sofa, an attached lounger that can be positioned to create an L‑shaped layout, and a small square coffee table with a glass top for easy cleaning.

The sofa and lounger share a click‑together construction that makes assembly straightforward, even for those who are not particularly handy. Dimensions are generous for a compact set: the double sofa measures 62.5 cm high, 131 cm wide and 70 cm deep, while the lounger is 62.5 cm high, 140 cm wide and 80 cm deep, providing ample seating for two adults and a relaxed recline for a third.

The coffee table stands 31 cm high and 45 cm wide, offering a convenient surface for drinks without crowding the floor plan. Both the cushions and the rattan‑style frame are water‑resistant, meaning the furniture can stay outdoors year‑round. As with any garden set, the use of protective waterproof covers when the pieces are not in use is recommended to prolong their lifespan and prevent sun‑bleaching. Customer feedback highlights both the strengths and minor drawbacks of the Malta Rattan set.

One reviewer described it as a "beautiful set, great quality, a little tricky to assemble but really worth it," while another praised its colour and material after an initially hesitant purchase. A third customer appreciated the compact size for a small patio but noted that the glass tabletop felt insecure and had not been used.

Yet another user commented on the sofa's comfort, acknowledging a longer build time but ultimately being satisfied with the result, despite the colour appearing darker in person than on the website. In comparison, other garden seating options are also on promotion: the Habitat Bloom 5‑Seater Modular Sofa Set is reduced from £850 to £730 with the code SAVE, and Wayfair's Wynnefield Corner Sofa Set, which includes a six‑seater sofa, two footstools, and a glass‑topped dining table, is now £589.99, down from £699.99.

Nevertheless, the Malta Rattan Garden Sofa Lounger Set continues to receive the most enthusiastic reviews for its blend of size, comfort, and price, making it a compelling choice for anyone looking to upgrade a small outdoor space without breaking the bank





BelfastLive / 🏆 16. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Garden Furniture Outdoor Sofa Dunelm Sale Compact Patio Set Budget Garden Furniture

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dunelm sale cuts 30% off 'stunning' arched mirror that 'adds a touch of luxury''Absolutely adore this mirror. The size is perfect & adds a touch of luxury to my minimalist bedroom refresh.'

Read more »

Dunelm fans get 'so many compliments' on half price floor lampThe contemporary shelved floor lamp comes in two sizes and three colours

Read more »

Dunelm shoppers say goodbye to clutter with £129 storage solution reduced to £90The storage solution doubles as a seating area for putting shoes on before leaving the house, an especially useful feature for more fiddly shoes such as boots and wellies

Read more »

Dunelm Sale: Save £100 on Malta Rattan Garden Sofa Lounger SetDunelm is currently offering a significant discount on their Malta Rattan Garden Sofa Lounger Set, a high-quality garden furniture set that features a double sofa, a lounge sofa, and a coordinating coffee table. The set is praised by buyers for its comfort, spaciousness, and ease of assembly. With a 4.2-star rating on Dunelm's website, this set is a great option for anyone looking to upgrade their outdoor space. The sale includes a range of colours and styles, including grey and cream options. However, one customer did point out some drawbacks, including a hinge and clip that doesn't align. Despite this, the set is still highly rated and a great value for money.

Read more »