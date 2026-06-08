Dunelm Summer Duvet Set on Sale: Reversible Cotton Bedding with Vibrant Stripes

Dunelm has reduced the price of its popular Durham Stripe 100% Cotton Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set, a reversible bedding option available in multiple bright colours. The set, made from pure cotton and machine washable, has earned a 4.6-star rating from shoppers for its quality and value, though some users have noted issues with material thickness. Alternatives from Amazon and Next are also highlighted.

Shoppers at Dunelm are flocking to a vibrant duvet set that adds a splash of summer colour to any bedroom, and the appeal goes beyond its good looks.

The Durham Stripe 100% Cotton Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set is currently on sale, with prices reduced across all sizes. The single set is now £12, down from £15; the double is £16, reduced from £20; the king is £20, formerly £25; and the super king is £24, slashed from £30. This bedding features a fully reversible printed stripe design and is crafted from 100% cotton, offering both style and comfort.

Each set includes one duvet cover and either one or two pillowcases, depending on the size chosen. Care is straightforward, as the set is machine washable and safe for tumble drying, and it secures with a convenient button closure. Customer feedback highlights the product's popularity, with an overall rating of 4.6 out of 5 based on 61 reviews. Many reviewers praise the quality and value.

One shopper commented, "I love my new bedding, the quality is exceptional and it washes well. It's stunning and good value for money.

" Another added, "Lovely bedding set. Great colours and looks luxurious on the bed.

" A third noted the cosy atmosphere it creates: "The fabric is lovely and the design makes the room feel very cosy and warm! I will be purchasing it more colours.

" While the majority of reviews are positive, a minority of customers have criticised the material for being thin and scratchy, with one stating it is "going to the charity shop. " For those considering alternatives, two other reversible stripe duvet sets are worth noting. The Furn The Ultimate Stripe Reversible Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set is available on Amazon in shades like caramel latte, custard, green tea and raspberry smoothie, priced between £19 and £35.

Meanwhile, Next offers its Stripe Reversible Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set in a range of colour combinations including black/white, green/white, natural, navy and pink/white, with prices from £15 to £31. The Next option has earned a 4.9 rating from 28 reviews, with buyers noting that it "looks great on and the material feels good quality.

" All three sets provide a reversible stripe aesthetic, but the Dunelm option stands out for its significant discount and pure cotton construction





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