Dungannon Trader Slams Council Over Maggot-Infested Entry, Citing Lack of Investment

A Dungannon business owner criticizes the local council for the neglected state of an entry in the town center, citing a lack of investment and support for local businesses. The entry, plagued by bird droppings and maggots, is due for demolition along with the former Fort Bar, to be replaced with apartments and retail units. The business owner expresses concerns about pest problems and the reduction in retail space. The council states that it's working with the private owner to resolve the issues.

A Dungannon business owner is voicing concerns about the condition of an entry in the town center , describing it as a symbol of insufficient investment and support from local authorities. The entry, located between Irish Street and Scotch Street, has become severely dilapidated, characterized by a significant accumulation of bird droppings and the presence of maggots.

This area, which previously served as a convenient shortcut and access point to the former Fort Bar, is now largely avoided due to its unsanitary state. The business owner, Stephen Mohan of Cuba Clothing, expressed his disappointment, highlighting a perceived lack of attention to the town's needs by the council. The upcoming demolition of the former Fort Bar, set to be replaced by apartments and a limited number of retail units, has further fueled these concerns. The demolition plan has sparked worries about potential pest problems once the area is opened up, and the reduction in retail space has frustrated local businesses who feel their input is not being considered.\The deteriorating entry is seen by local traders as a reflection of a broader issue. They feel that the town center has been overlooked in terms of investment and support aimed at boosting local businesses. Mohan emphasizes the historical context, recalling how the entry was once well-maintained when the Fort Bar was operational and cleaned regularly. Now, the neglected state of the entry and the derelict buildings surrounding it contribute to the perception of decline. The business community feels excluded from the decision-making processes related to developments in the area, further exacerbating their frustrations. The new development, which involves replacing existing retail spaces with apartments and fewer shops, has left many business owners feeling that their needs and perspectives are not being adequately considered in the town's redevelopment plans. The current plans are viewed as detrimental to the town's business landscape, where five shops and a bar are being replaced with a complex that is being perceived by the local shop owners as less than ideal.\Mid Ulster District Council has responded to these concerns, stating that it is collaborating with the private owner of the entry to address the issues. The council confirms that its Environmental Health and Environmental Services departments are actively working with the owner and that the area was cleaned as recently as last month. However, this reassurance has not fully addressed the underlying concerns of the local business community. The situation serves as a microcosm of broader frustrations regarding the perceived priorities of the council and its engagement with local businesses. The council's actions are contrasted with the business owners' perspectives, where the traders often feel that they are ignored and overlooked. This disparity creates an environment of tension, where communication and collaboration seem to be lacking. While the council highlights its efforts in collaborating with the private owner to deal with the issues, the business owner still insists that the area is a neglected area for traders. The overall message from the local business owner is that there is a strong need for an improvement and investment in the town's economy and that the current state of the area is not reflecting that desire. The situation is a complex one, involving factors such as public and private responsibilities, local business needs, and the town's economic development strategies





